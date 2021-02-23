First Derivatives to sell majority of Quantile stake for €12.7m

Technology firm First Derivatives is selling the majority of its stake in Quantile Technologies to growth equity firm Spectrum Equity.

First Derivatives is selling the stake for a cash consideration of £11m (€12.7m).

This represents a total gain of £10m on the initial cost of the investment, and a £7m gain on the current carrying value.

Following the sale First Derivatives will retain a minority stake in Quantile.

In a statement on Tuesday First Derivatives said the investment initially occurred as part of its strategy of assisting companies that were adopting KX technology.

KX technology enables high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence services.

Quantile utilises KX as the technology that underpins its advanced compression and risk rebalancing services.

First Derivatives said that Quantile “remains a valuable customer of the group.”

The investment in Quantile represented First Derivative's largest investment of this type, and accounted for £10m of a total of £16m of other financial assets on the group's consolidated balance sheet as at 28 February 2020.

In the year to December 2019, Quantile reported net profit of £700,000.

The money from the sale has been received by First Derivatives and the company said proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

Seamus Keating-headed First Derivatives saw its revenue increase over the six months to August 31, despite Covid-19 impacting economic activity around the world.

The firm reported revenue of £119.6m (€132m) for the period, up 3pc year-on-year, according to interim results.

Gross profit at the Seamus Keating-headed company increased marginally to £48.2m (€53m).

