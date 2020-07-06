First Derivatives adds to its board

First Derivatives is led by Seamus Keating pictured at Canon Green in London with sculptures by Laurence Edwards. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Technology company First Derivatives has appointed David Collins as managing director, managed services and consulting.

In his role Mr Collins will have global responsibility for all aspects of the company’s managed services and consulting operations. He will report directly to the group’s chief executive, Seamus Keating.

Mr Collins started his career in banking, spending 10 years in derivatives trading at DLJ, BNP and Standard Bank.

He then joined City Practitioners, a professional services firm, where he built the trading systems business in London and New York.

In 2007, the firm was sold to Capco and he joined the executive team of SuperDerivatives. There, he held various leadership roles across product strategy, strategic sales and business development. Prior to joining First Derivatives, Mr Collins was managing director of the UK, US and Canada and member of the group executive board of GFT.

Commenting on the appointment, Seamus Keating said: "[MrCollins] brings extensive expertise in the business processes and technology underpinning capital markets as well as a successful track record leading professional services organisations serving trading firms."

Online Editors