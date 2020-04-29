First contact - The war on Covid-19 is helped by tracing apps but privacy concerns remain

As other countries launch contact-tracing apps to help the fight against Covid-19, Ireland is still waiting. Will we get it out anytime soon? How might it compare to other countries' systems? And will it utilise technology offered by Apple and Google?

Most countries are approaching their contact-tracing apps in the same basic way: using the wireless Bluetooth technology on a citizen's smartphone to detect and interact with other citizens' smartphones. There are then differing approaches as to how authorities want to use this data.

Some will be happy to get a general overview of citizens' potential exposure to carriers. Others want to delve deeper, seeking the ability to directly notify individual citizens that they may be at greater or lesser risk.

For example, UK authorities have been clear that they want their app to be able to alert the phone's owner if the phone of someone who tested positive was close by at any stage.

Against this backdrop, Apple and Google have jointly launched a technological way to connect all smartphones over Bluetooth for contact-tracing effort by health authorities (and only health authorities). However, uptake of their platform looks set to be mixed. While countries like Germany will use it, the UK will not, because it prefers a more directly-accountable system that is centralised on a server to the decentralised one existing on individual phones that the two tech giants are building.

Here's a comparative look at what we know so far about Ireland and a handful of other countries.

Ireland

Timeline: Mid-May

The HSE says that it will have a contact-tracing app in the coming weeks, but has given little guidance on its shape or specific purpose, as other countries have done.

The firm designing the app, Waterford-based Nearform, is understood to be focusing it around on-device storage, meaning that technical information about the identity of other app-carrying phones would mostly be stored on the user's phone as opposed to on a centralised HSE server, as countries like the UK are doing.

This could mean that the app makes use of the Bluetooth application programming interface (API) being introduced by Apple and Google, as countries such as Germany are doing.

Elsewhere in the Irish medical system, others are being more open about development of their own contact-tracing apps. Beaumont Hospital currently has an app under construction that may give staff greater protection against exposure by using Bluetooth to notify the hospital and workers of potential exposure by other staff who test positive. The app, being built by Machine.ie on a pro bono basis, is being designed primarily to help contact-tracing professionals in their work.

While it has not yet been completed, key decisions will include the extent, if any, that mobile phone numbers might play a part in the notification process.

United Kingdom

Timeline: Mid-May

The UK's National Health Service is building its own contact-tracing app that aims to record a phone's location data when it is close to another app-using phone for a period of several minutes.

Matthew Gould, the executive in charge of the project, said this would allow tracers to more quickly assess the potential threats and spread of the virus. However, the location setting will be an opt-in feature, he added.

Mr Gould also said that the UK has decided to choose a centralised operation system, meaning that more of the data from the apps will be processed and stored in a single location rather than separately on people's phones.

The advantage to this, he told British MPs this week, is that they can put together a more complete picture of which data to trust and act upon, such as the likelihood of some individuals being at greater risk than others.

It is yet to be explained how such a system will work on iPhones, which have strong privacy guards against apps that run in the background.

Germany

Timeline: Mid-May

Germany was set to go live with a centralised contact-tracing app but has had to change the design of the app, for two reasons.

First, there were concerns about the potential privacy implications of a centralised database, and the potential that the data may be used for other purposes either during or after the pandemic. But the clincher may have been a difficulty with iPhones, which don't allow for the smooth operation of monitoring technology in the background.

A direct appeal from Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel on this issue to Apple was rejected.

SINGAPORE

Timeline: Live since March

Singapore's 'Trace Together' app has been a central focus for many other countries because it was one of the first to be deployed and isn't as invasive on privacy grounds as comparative apps in South Korea and Israel.

It uses Bluetooth to detect and communicate with other app-enabled phones. If someone tests positive, they are asked to upload their contact data. From there a contact-tracer will call other individuals thought to be at risk from proximity to the person who tested positive.

But other countries have also seen that to properly work on iPhones, the app needs to be opened and kept on, something that isn't required on Android phones.

Australia

Timeline: Live now

Within a couple of days, over a million users have downloaded Australia's new contact-tracing app. Those who download it are asked for their mobile number, name, age and location.

The centralised app then alerts users if someone who has been within Bluetooth range tested positive.

To address privacy fears, the Australian government says that all data is wiped either when the app is deleted from the phone or after 21 days.

It also insists that no other authority in Australia - including the police force - will be allowed have any access to the data.