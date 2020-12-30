Firms warned over failures to get to grips with rules on cookie compliance

THOUSANDS of businesses face the threat of huge fines following ‘cookie’ compliance issues.

An estimated 90pc of businesses are set to fall foul of the rules on website data stored by web browsers.

This is despite it being three months on from the Data Protection Commission’s (DPC) October 5 deadline for cookie compliance, according to a team of three expert organisations, Chalmin Data Protection Consultants, Baycloud Systems and iSeek.ie.

It comes after the DPC conducted a ‘sweep’ at the end of 2019 across a range of Irish websites to analyse their use of cookies and similar technologies.

Most websites were found to be lacking in certain areas when it came to their operation of cookies. This prompted the DPC to publish its review in April 2020, with instructions that all businesses had six months to get their affairs in order.

After this time, the DPC warned it would start enforcing data protection laws on the use of cookies more rigorously.

Baycloud said it has developed a free online audit tool which businesses can use to scan their website and identify whether or not it complies with the law.

Co-founder of Baycloud Mike O’Neill said: “The DPC is now following through on the assertions they made last year and are really clamping down on any organisation that does not meet the compliance standards that have been put in place.”

He said anecdotal evidence suggests that in recent months that there are huge numbers of businesses whose cookie policies still are not up to scratch.

Most businesses want to be compliant, but they lack the knowledge or know-how, whereas worryingly, others still actually believe themselves to be compliant but are not, he said.

Gail Chalmin of Chalmin Data Protection Consultants said the financial impact of fines from the DPC could be too much for some businesses to bear. He said fines could have a detrimental impact on smaller businesses.

Managing director at iSeek Liam Coyle pointed out that cookies are not the enemy and, for many businesses and consumers, they fulfil a requirement that is much needed for the delivery of high-quality services.

But it is how an organisation implements their use that can cause problems, he warned.

Read More

Online Editors