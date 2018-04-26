Fintech startup Revolut has raised a further $250m (€205m) which increases its value five-fold to $1.7bn in less than a year.

Fintech startup Revolut has raised a further $250m (€205m) which increases its value five-fold to $1.7bn in less than a year.

Fintech start up Revolut reaches 100,000 Irish customers as value increases to $1.7bn

The digital banking alternative currently serves more than 100,000 customers in Ireland, with 40pc using Revolut as their primary spending card at home and abroad.

Hong Kong-based DST Global led the new Series C funding round alongside a portfolio of new and existing investors, and brings the total amount raised by Revolut to $340m since its launch three years ago. The tech company plans to use the capital to expand globally, and increase its workforce from 350 to 800 employees by year end.

Founder & CEO at Revolut, Nik Storonsky, said that the company's focus has been to do everything "completely opposite to traditional banks". "We build world class tech that puts people back in control of their finances, we speak to our customers like humans and we’re never afraid to challenge old thinking in order to innovate," he said.

Revolut now processes $1.8bn through its platform monthly and boasts over 250,000 daily active users. Pay-per-day geolocation travel insurance and disposable virtual cards are just two new offerings from the online bank this year.

Tom Stafford, Managing Partner at DST Global said that Revolut is developing and delivering technology that "reduces the complexity and cost of financial services for consumers and small businesses".

Online Editors