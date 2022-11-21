Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says tech sector here has ‘a bright future’ as he announces tax breaks for video games developers

Finance Minister Pachal Donohoe has dampened fears of a tech jobs collapse, saying the sector is still “massively bigger” than it was two years ago.

He was speaking at the launch of a new tax credit for video games, which he said would “support other elements and other strands of technology in our economy that will over time lead to even more jobs in it”.

Several global tech firms – including Twitter, Meta and SalesForce – have slashed jobs worldwide, as have Irish companies Stripe and Wayflyer.

But Mr Donohoe said the job losses were “happening after a number of years of exponential growth” in the Irish tech sector.

“Any job lost is of course a job lost, and I would prefer to avoid it happening,” he said on Monday.

“But it does have to be seen that, even after these job losses happen, the technology sector here in Ireland will be massively bigger than it was before the pandemic hit our country."

He said the Irish tech sector has “a very bright and very confident future ahead of it” and “every support” will be given to those losing their jobs.

“I know what a thought time it is for those who are losing their jobs in the Irish technology sector, particularly at this time of the year.”

Mr Donohoe made the comments after the launch of a new 32pc corporation tax credit for companies that design, produce and test games in Ireland, modelled on the credit in place since the 1980s for film and television productions.

The relief is capped at €25m per project, and requires a €100,000 minimum spend.

To qualify, developers will have to prove the games are “culturally relevant” to Ireland and Europe, a test that will be conducted by Culture Minister Catherine Martin’s department.

The tax credit will apply to new investments made from January next year.

Ms Martin said the relief will lead to “increased investment from overseas games companies looking to locate in Ireland” and would “help to create jobs in the creative and digital arts in Ireland”.

Industry estimates suggest Ireland’s digital gaming market could be worth €240m, although games developed in Ireland were worth just €1.2m in 2016, according to the Department of Finance.