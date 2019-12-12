Fibre broadband doubles in Ireland as landline phones die, regulator figures suggest

Irish homes are switching rapidly to fibre broadband subscriptions, new usage figures from the telecoms regulator suggest.

Irish homes are switching rapidly to fibre broadband subscriptions, new usage figures from the telecoms regulator suggest.

According to Comreg, the number of home fibre broadband subscriptions rose by 92pc in the last year to 144,000, three times more than fixed wireless connections and closing in on conventional DSL landline broadband connections (253,000).

Critics of the National Broadband Plan have argued that demand for fibre-to-the-home broadband is unproven. But the new Comreg figures suggest that there may be more pent-up demand for higher speed broadband than has been acknowledged.

Eir will soon begin replacing its copper phone network in Ireland with fibre to the home in Irish cities. This will add substantially to the 330,000 fibre-to-the-home connections it has built in rural areas. Siro is building out a separate fibre network, although on a slower timetable.

National Broadband Ireland, which signed a contract with the government to deliver the National Broadband Plan, expects to begin connecting the first of 540,000 rural fibre-to-the-home connections in 2021.

However, fibre-to-the-home connections still trail VDSL phone line connections, with 631,000 subscriptions.

The subscription figures for Virgin’s cable broadband remained static at 373,000 while mobile broadband rose slightly to 307,000.

Meanwhile, Comreg’s figures also show that landline phones are being phased out in Ireland.

According to Comreg’s latest quarterly report, landline voice traffic fell by 22pc in the last year as people switch over completely to smartphones.

The data shows that mobiles carry at least five times as many phone conversations as landlines, even without taking into account online channels such as Skype or Whatsapp audio.

The fall is sharpest for international voice calls, with landline phones seeing a collapse of 60pc in the last two years, as people realise they can call contacts abroad free using online apps.

Despite the growing obsolescence of landline phones for voice conversations, fixed line subscriptions only fell by 1pc, suggesting that households are hanging on to their home phones purely as an add-on to their broadband package.

The figures also show a massive rise in ‘fibre to the home’ broadband as rollouts by Eir and Siro start to feed through to retail demand.

Meanwhile, Eir’s chunk of the retail fixed line revenue market fell below for 40pc for the first time as competition from Sky, Vodafone and Virgin all combined to eat into Eir’s chunk of Ireland’s telecoms pie. However, it still took over 45pc of the market’s combined retail plus wholesale revenue, down slightly from 46pc a year ago.

Eir’s share of mobile subscription revenue also fell by 1.5pc as Vodafone and Three increased their share of the business.

The figures also show continued uptake of so-called machine to machine communications, which rose by 19pc and now represents over one in six mobile subscriptions. Such activity is expected to increase substantially as industrial sectors adopt 5G and the ‘internet of things’.

Online Editors