Facebook’s transatlantic data ban delayed as EU regulators lodge objections

Facebook’s transatlantic data ban has been delayed, despite a draft decision from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner’s office to impose one.

The Irish regulator’s office says that other European data protection regulators have lodged objections to the Irish office’s decision, putting back enforcement of the data ban for several months.

The move means that a new transatlantic data treaty, due to be ratified in early 2023, may now supersede the Irish office’s current order and allow Facebook and Instagram to continue as normal with data transfers between the EU and the US.

“We have received some objections from a small number of Data Protection Authorities in this case,” said Graham Doyle, deputy commissioner of the Irish regulatory body.

“We are currently assessing the objections and will engage with the relevant authorities to try and resolve the issues raised.”

Commissioner Helen Dixon’s office had moved to proceed with the transatlantic ban, which would affect data transfers from the EU to the US for Meta’s biggest platforms, Facebook and Instagram, but not WhatsApp.

Under EU regulatory rules, her office is obliged to send a draft decision to other European regulators for feedback and input. The unspecified objections raised could now see Meta avoid a transatlantic ban altogether, if authorities in the US and EU proceed on schedule with a new transatlantic agreement. That deal, agreed in principal earlier this year, aims to introduce new measures to address the reservations held by European courts to US authorities’ surveillance of EU citizens’ personal data.

Earlier this year, Meta repeated its assertion that it may not able to continue its services in Europe if a transatlantic data ban were imposed.

”If we are unable to transfer data between and among countries and regions in which we operate, or if we are restricted from sharing data among our products and services, it could affect our ability to provide our services, the manner in which we provide our services or our ability to target ads,” it said in a disclosure to US authorities.

“In the event of no political or judicial breakthrough on the matter, “we will likely be unable to offer a number of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe”, it added.

The company’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, recently described a future ban on data transfers between the EU and US as damaging for thousands of European businesses, and disruptive to health and education entities that rely on online platforms for everyday work.

In 2020, the European Court of Justice ruled that a previous transfer agreement, named ‘Privacy Shield’, was insufficient to protect EU citizens’ privacy rights in the US. The Court said that unwarranted surveillance in the US remained an unacceptable barrier and that Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner had an obligation to enforce European citizens’ rights.