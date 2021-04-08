| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Facebook’s response to latest data leak been inadequate but it still won’t see a user exodus

Adrian Weckler

File photo dated 03/11/15 of a woman using her phone under a logo of Facebook. The social media giant has defended its security following its latest data security breach, but has been criticised for failing to apologise to users. Issue date: Wednesday April 7, 2021. PA Photo. In recent days it has emerged that personal data linked to more than 500 million Facebook accounts had been posted freely on a hacking forum, including data from about 11 million UK users. See PA story TECHNOLOGY Facebook. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Close

File photo dated 03/11/15 of a woman using her phone under a logo of Facebook. The social media giant has defended its security following its latest data security breach, but has been criticised for failing to apologise to users. Issue date: Wednesday April 7, 2021. PA Photo. In recent days it has emerged that personal data linked to more than 500 million Facebook accounts had been posted freely on a hacking forum, including data from about 11 million UK users. See PA story TECHNOLOGY Facebook. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

File photo dated 03/11/15 of a woman using her phone under a logo of Facebook. The social media giant has defended its security following its latest data security breach, but has been criticised for failing to apologise to users. Issue date: Wednesday April 7, 2021. PA Photo. In recent days it has emerged that personal data linked to more than 500 million Facebook accounts had been posted freely on a hacking forum, including data from about 11 million UK users. See PA story TECHNOLOGY Facebook. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

File photo dated 03/11/15 of a woman using her phone under a logo of Facebook. The social media giant has defended its security following its latest data security breach, but has been criticised for failing to apologise to users. Issue date: Wednesday April 7, 2021. PA Photo. In recent days it has emerged that personal data linked to more than 500 million Facebook accounts had been posted freely on a hacking forum, including data from about 11 million UK users. See PA story TECHNOLOGY Facebook. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“It's not our problem.”

That’s a summary of Facebook’s reaction to the passing around of 1.3 million people’s mobile numbers, scraped from its service.

Most Watched

Privacy