Facebook’s new smart glasses can quietly photograph or video people

Are smart glasses with built in video cameras inherently creepy?

Or are they simply a useful substitute for constantly holding your phone up to snap things?

That is the central question around Facebook’s latest product, a pair of smart glasses it has designed in collaboration with Ray-Ban and EssilorLuxottica.

The Ray-Ban Stories glasses (€329) come with two small cameras, one in each upper lens corner. These can take 5-megapixel still photos or record 30-second video clips, either by tapping a button or through a voice command. These photos and videos are then transferred to your phone (via Facebook’s View app), where you can do with them what you like on any social platform you like. The only video restriction is that they cannot livestream.

The glasses also have speakers and a microphone, meaning you can use them for calls or for listening to music streamed from your phone. As well as a photo button, the side of the frame is touch-sensitive for controlling things like volume, calls and pause-play on music tracks.

I’ve been testing them out for a week and have come to a few early conclusions.

Expand Close Adrian Weckler tries on Facebook’s smart glasses / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adrian Weckler tries on Facebook’s smart glasses

1. The creep factor

With apologies to Facebook, I’ll start with what I think might be the glasses’ main talking point.

When you take a photo or record a video, a small white constant LED light activates on the outside corner of the left lens frame. This is to let others know that your glasses are actively recording. Overall, it’s not really adequate as a warning. In low light situations, it’s noticeable enough. But in daylight, and especially outside, it’s very hard to pick up on. Even if you spot it, you wouldn’t necessarily conclude that it indicates recording; a red flashing light would seem much more illustrative.

There is actually a red light mode on the same LED light — but it’s only used to indicate low battery. This is clearly a design choice; is it that Facebook believes that a flashing red light is too dramatic? Maybe the company things that it would be overkill, seeing as smartphones don’t have such flashing red lights (or any lights when recording) and that this should just be another way of taking a photo or video without making a fuss over it. The problem with that position is that someone holding a phone up and pointing it at you is a form of flashing red light in its own right.

In any case, there were many times when people around me had little idea that my smart glasses were photographing or videoing them. Facebook does guide users to let people know that you’re photographing of filming them. But how realistic is that?

Expand Close The smart glasses come in different styles and lenses / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The smart glasses come in different styles and lenses

2. What are its practical use cases?

(i) Cameraphone substitute at events

‘Creep’ reservations aside, you can see situations where smart glasses might play a useful role. The most obvious one is at an event where you know you’re going to take plenty of snaps or video with your phone. This might be at a concert, a parade or some similar event. How often have you seen a crowd not actually looking at the person they’re there to see instead glued to their phone’s screen as they try to capture their idol on video? The smart glasses seem like a much better solution — they capture a photo or a 30-second clip while you’re actually looking at the person or object in the moment. In other words, you’ll remember physically seeing them with your own eyes instead of relying on your phone’s memory of it.

(ii) Headphones

The other potential use here is as an audio companion. This took me a little by surprise. The audio is not just adequate, it’s good — as good as some earbuds I review, with some qualifications. Because the audio is based on four tiny speakers on the frame of the glasses, there’s nothing like active noise cancellation here. So they won’t substitute for headphones you’d want to shut out traffic noise or some loudmouth sitting next to you in a cacophonous café. But in most indoor circumstances I used them in, they were surprisingly good. The audio leak (likelihood of someone next to you hearing the music or call) wasn’t too bad, either. I’ve reviewed several pairs of smart glasses with audio built in and these are up there with the best in terms of audio quality. I did come across what sounded like some teething problems, especially an occasional scraping sound. Facebook may need to address that in firmware or system updates. But overall, it’s actually impressive.

3. Styling and other things

The frames themselves have a familiar Ray Ban aesthetic, with design input by EssilorLuxottica. They’re nice on and are relatively comfortable.

But there are one or two clumsy tactile touches. Because so much of the frame is either touch-sensitive or around a button, you should be prepared for more than a few mistouches. This is particularly so when taking the glasses off or putting them back on; I triggered its video recording more than once doing this. So prepare for a few unintended 30-second clips of nothing in particular.

4. Battery life and pricing

Battery life is around four hours between charges, if you’re engaging in a mixture of music, calls and photos. Facebook claims six hours, which you could get if you only use it lightly.

There are three different shapes (Wayfarer, Round and Meteor) the glasses come in and each is available with either polarised (€359), Transitions (€409) or prescription lenses. The baseline frames cost €329.