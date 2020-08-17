Facebook's Irish arm is battling Blackberry

Facebook's Irish arm is playing a key role in a patent battle being waged in Germany between the social media group and Canadian firm Blackberry, whose handset was once a must-have for businesspeople.

US court filings by the social media giant show that Facebook is the subject of patent infringement proceedings taken by Blackberry at a Munich court. Blackberry has pivoted to being an Internet of Things firm since its heyday as a handset maker. The stock exchange-listed company says it holds more than 38,000 ­patents.

Blackberry claimed in Germany that WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - all owned by Facebook - infringed two patents owned by the Canadian firm.

Blackberry has insisted that the apps breached patents that provide a means of displaying a chat session on a screen, during which a user could activate a function to edit a text message. Blackberry says the apps fall foul of its patents because they permit users to edit a text message while concurrently presenting a user's chat history in another portion of the display.

Blackberry also claims that the Facebook apps infringed one of the Canadian company's patents by permitting users of those apps to switch conversations between recipients by tapping on a banner that appeared at the top of a phone screen. Facebook, headed by Mark Zuckerberg, has argued that so-called prior art invalidated the patent.

The Munich Regional Court eventually issued a judgment preventing Facebook from offering the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger apps in Germany with functionality that infringed one of Blackberry's patents. New apps were designed by the social media group, but Blackberry has also filed infringement proceedings against those new versions. The case is now pending in Germany.

Facebook Ireland has brought two actions to the Federal Patent Court in Germany in an effort to invalidate the two disputed Blackberry patents.

In an effort to make its case against Blackberry, Facebook has pointed out that Microsoft's MSN Messenger - released before the application date for one of Blackberry's relevant patents - already featured a display comparable to that which the Canadian company says it developed.

The MSN Messenger feature was available by 2002 at the latest, a year before Blackberry applied for the patent that it claims Facebook has breached.

Facebook and Facebook Ireland have just been granted permission by a Seattle court to serve a subpoena on Microsoft in the United States seeking specific documents related to MSN Messenger, as well as relevant source code.

Facebook told the court that the document discovery "will aid the German proceedings by establishing that the MSN Messenger's functionality is prior art anticipating both of Blackberry's patents".

Facebook noted that German court proceedings do not provide for a document discovery process such as that used in the US.

But it said German courts have previously accepted evidence obtained in the manner which Facebook will do from Microsoft.

