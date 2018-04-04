Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87 million users

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer shared the higher number as part of a corporate blog post about steps the company was taking to restrict the personal data available to third-party app developers.

Most of the 87 million people were in the United States, Schroepfer wrote in the blog post.

The world's largest social media company has been hammered by investors and faces anger from users, advertisers and lawmakers after a series of scandals about fake news stories, election-meddling and privacy.