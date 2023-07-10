Facebook may dodge transatlantic data ban as EU countries say US is now safe

The transatlantic data ban slapped on Facebook by the Irish Data Protection Commission may now fade into irrelevance after EU member states and the Commission ratified agreed ‘adequacy’ status for the US.

Meta may no longer need to abide by the Data Protection Commissioner’s order to cease Facebook personal data transfers between the EU and the US.

The EU’s member states have formally ratified a new transatlantic agreement to allow for personal data transfers.

The new EU-US ‘Data Privacy Framework’ includes a so-called adequacy decision that removes the legal barriers raised by Europe’s highest court and the Irish data regulator.

A spokesperson for the Data Protection Commission (DPC) said that the office was “assessing matters” in relation to the framework’s adoption.

“This is a major breakthrough,” said Alexandre Roure, the public policy director of the European Computer and Communications Industry Association.

“After waiting for years, companies and organisations of all sizes on both sides of the Atlantic finally have the certainty of a durable legal framework that allows for transfers of personal data from the EU to the United States.”

In May, the tech giant was instructed by Helen Dixon’s office to “suspend” Facebook personal data transfers from the EU to the US, and to stop storing the personal data of EU Facebook users in the US. It was also hit with a €1.2bn fine by the DPC, the largest GDPR-related fine to date.

The company, which said it would appeal the ruling, had five months to comply with the Irish regulator’s verdict.

The ruling applied to Facebook personal data, but not Instagram or WhatsApp, Facebook’s sister platforms under the Meta corporate brand.

The DPC said that its decision was spurred by a ruling from the European Court of Justice that classed commonly-used ‘Standard Contractual Clauses’ to be insufficient in protecting privacy rights.

The new Data Privacy Framework was agreed, in draft form, between EU and US negotiators last year, with a view to implementation this year.

However, Europe’s most prominent privacy activist, Max Schrems, has already indicated that a legal challenge is likely imminent.

"Noyb has prepared various procedural options to bring the new deal back before the CJEU,” said Mr Schrems through his privacy organisation.

"We expect the new system to be implemented by the first companies within the next months, which will open the path towards a challenge by a person who's data is transferred under the new instrument. It is not unlikely that a challenge would reach the CJEU by the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.” A Meta spokesperson was unavailable to comment.

“The European Commission’s adequacy decision concludes that the United States ensures an adequate level of protection, compared to that of the EU, for personal data transferred from the EU to US companies participating in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework,” said the European Commission in a statement.

“The adequacy decision follows the US's signature of an executive order which introduced new binding safeguards to address the points raised by [the] Court of Justice of the European Union in its Schrems II decision of July 2020. Notably, the new obligations were geared to ensure that data can be accessed by US intelligence agencies only to the extent of what is necessary and proportionate and to establish an independent and impartial redress mechanism to handle and resolve complaints from Europeans concerning the collection of their data for national security purposes.”