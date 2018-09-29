Senior management in Facebook Dublin will be asked to explain to the Oireachtas Committee on Communications why there a data breach has been involving the accounts of 50 million users.

Facebook management to be brought in front of Oireachtas Committee to answer questions on security breach

Chair of the committee, Hildegarde Naughton confirmed she will ask in writing that the senior management of the social media company in Dublin meet in front of the Oireachtas committee to explain the significant security breach.

Yesterday, Facebook announced that it’s engineering team had discovered a security issue on the platform that affected almost 50 million accounts.

The tech giant said it is unsure who is behind the attacks, or where they are based - but the investigation is still in its early stages.

It has also yet to be determined whether these accounts were misused or if any information was accessed.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg described the incident as a “really serious security issue" in a conference call with reporters.

The Galway West TD expressed her concerns that social media platforms which harbour such personal information and data may not be adequately safe to do so.

“It is quiet alarming that Facebook users have suffered such a data breach,” she said.

“It highlights the precarious nature of uploading sensitive or personal content into the trust of social media giants. What security measures are in place for account holders and what are Facebook doing to prevent such a future occurrence. These are just some of the questions that we require answers for.

“Social media is clearly a prevalent everyday reality of modern society and we must have confidence in the framework of the industry and their social responsibilities. At the moment, this is clearly lacking.”

It is understood that the breach, whereby attackers exploited vulnerability in Facebook's code, occurred on September 25.

Online Editors