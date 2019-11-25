Facebook Ireland revenue rockets by €6.8bn to €25.5bn total in one year

Facebook Ireland says that its annual revenue increased by over a third to €25.5bn last year.

This represents a €6.8bn rise on the Irish subsidiary’s 2017 revenue figures.

The social media giant’s Irish office recorded a profit before tax of €361.3m, up €109.5m from 2017.

The company says that it paid €63.2m in tax here in 2018, up from €38.3m in 2017, representing a tax rate of 17.5pc.

Facebook records sales revenue from around Europe in its Irish office.

The figures come after the company recently announced that its overall user base has increased around the world. Facebook, together with Google, has become the world’s biggest advertisement company across its platforms which include Instagram and Whatsapp.

In the third quarter of 2019, advertising revenue was up 28pc to $17.4bn (€15.8bn) for the company’s worldwide operations, with mobile advertising revenue making up the majority of this.

Average revenue per user (Arpu) now stands at $34.55 (€31.38), up substantially on the $27.61 (€24.72) in Arpu Facebook reported for the third quarter last year.

“As the home of our international headquarters, Ireland is important to Facebook,” said Gareth Lambe, head of Facebook Ireland. “Since establishing here ten years ago, we have expanded to a campus site in Dublin and opened an office in Cork and a data centre in Meath, all of which are powered by 100pc clean and renewable wind energy.

"In 2018 alone, Facebook contributed almost €1 billion directly to the Irish economy in capital investment, suppliers and employee expenses.”

Facebook is closing in on 5,000 employees in Ireland, with a new headquarters being build in Dublin suburb Ballsbridge.

