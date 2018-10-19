Facebook Inc has hired former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg as head of the social network's global affairs and communications team, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Facebook hires former UK deputy PM Nick Clegg as head of global affairs - FT

Clegg, 51, will move to Silicon Valley in January to succeed Elliot Schrage, the report said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

