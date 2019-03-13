Facebook and Instagram have stopped working for a number of its users across the globe.

Facebook and Instagram are down...users across the globe unable to access platforms

The social media platforms' outages occurred shortly after 4.30pm Irish time.

A message appearing to users trying to access their accounts reads: "Facebook will be back soon".

According to outage tracking website Down Detector, the problems are occurring for users across the world.

Users in the US, Europe and Asia have reported issues with their log in, their news feeds and some experiencing total black out.

More to follow...

Online Editors