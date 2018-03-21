Facebook and Data Protection Commissioner to be called before Dail committee

Facebook and the Data Protection Commissioner are to be called before the Oireachtas Communications Committee to discuss the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

It is expected that the Committee will consider the issue in mid-April.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan TD said that, given Ireland’s position as a base for large tech multinationals, it will be a ‘key player’ in the regulation of online advertising, and in data protection. He asked committee chairperson Hildegarde Naughton to bring representatives from Facebook and the Data Protection Commissioner at the earliest opportunity.

Read more: Why is everyone so worried about Facebook right now? “I’m glad that my request has been agreed. While the activities carried out by Cambridge Analytica were outside this jurisdiction, Ireland’s position as a base and hub for tech multi-nationals puts us at the heart of this issue,” Mr Ryan said.

He said Ireland “must lead the way on data protection, and in how online activity, particularly advertising, is regulated”. “Having Facebook and the Data Protection Commissioner in to explain their role in this situation, and to see how we can proceed from here, will be very useful.”

