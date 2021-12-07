Explainer: why Ireland’s data regulator is so angry over accusations of ‘lobbying’ for Facebook

It is rare for an Irish regulator to use the type of language employed by the Data Protection Commission today.

But Helen Dixon’s office appears to be furious at suggestions that the Irish data watchdog lobbied other European officials on behalf of Facebook.

These accusations were first aired by the Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems in recent days, quoting European Data Protection Board committee negotiation documents obtained under Freedom Of Information.

His argument — that these documents show the Irish DPC to be acting as a “lobbyist” for Facebook — was then picked up by a handful of MEPs, as well as some national and international media publications.

Is Schrems’s interpretation a fair one?

The central allegation is that the Irish regulator wanted Europe to allow Facebook and other big tech firms to “bypass consent” for ad targeting.

Quoting the documents recorded from the “early” European data board discussions, this was to be achieved by allowing Facebook to enter a “contract” with users instead.

All of this, claimed Schrems and a few MEPs, came about partly due to the Irish DPC “consulting” with Facebook on its GDPR strategy.

But this insinuation of collusion has drawn an unusually blunt response from the Irish watchdog.

“It has been alleged that the DPC approved, negotiated or jointly developed Facebook’s position in relation to the legal basis for its processing operations,” said the Irish regulator in today’s statement.

“The DPC does not and never has endorsed, jointly developed, approved or in any other way assented or consented to a controller’s or processor’s policies or position in relation to compliance with its data protection obligations,” it said.

The DPC went further, accusing anyone making the allegations of “a lack of any kind of basic understanding of the workings of European Data Protection Board” discussions.

In a nutshell, the Irish DPC is answering the main collusion allegation by arguing that “consulting” with big tech companies doesn’t mean strategising for them.

“To re-iterate, at no time in the course of its engagement with Facebook, or any other organisation which sought to consult with the DPC in relation to its GDPR preparations, did the DPC approve, jointly develop, endorse, consent to, or negotiate on the processing operations of Facebook,” the regulator wrote.

On the differences that emerged between the Irish regulator and other European regulators on ‘consent’ versus ‘contract’, Helen Dixon’s office suggests that this because of Dublin’s “legal analysis having regard to the broader concepts and principles of contract law as understood in the common law legal tradition”. Ireland is the only common law country in the EU.

It’s possible that some of the anger contained in the Irish DPC’s statement reflects a worry that the narrative of a weak or ineffective Irish DPC is taking firmer root among serious opinion formers and officials.

Last week, Bloomberg published a broadside against the Irish regulator, basing its editorial largely on arguments made by the increasingly influential Irish Council Of Civil Liberties campaigner, Johnny Ryan (now a fierce antagonist to the Irish regulator).

These arguments hold that Ireland is hopelessly slow at investigating and deciding on important privacy decisions, which may then undermine the very effectiveness of GDPR.

Outside the media — which sometimes has its own reasons for running with the harshest takes on Facebook and social media firms — there are other signs that the ‘ineffective Irish DPC’ narrative is landing.

Last week, European Commissioner Vera Jourova again warned that the European Commission might seek to “centralise” more regulatory power if unease over Ireland and the current ‘one stop shop’ system that makes Ireland into Europe’s tech regulator persists.

“This is a permanent criticism,” said Ms Jourova of accusations that Ireland does not move quickly enough on big tech investigations at the Web Summit last month.

Even in Irish government circles, pressure is starting to mount.

A few weeks ago, the Irish government said it will consider appointing more data protection commissioners to ease the pressure on Helen Dixon’s office.

The process, which would see up to two more Commissioners share responsibility for the watchdog’s activities domestically and internationally, was launched by the Department of Justice.

Such a move would be welcomed by data privacy advocates, who have asked for Ireland to add more Commissioners to help tackle backlogs and a mounting number of cases.

The next test of the regulator’s standing in Europe may be seen in the coming weeks. Today, the Irish DPC forwarded a draft decision on Instagram’s handling of data of children.

Recent draft decisions have proven to be controversial, with a fine on Whatsapp increased to €225m after European regulators felt that the Irish regulator’s initial proposed fine was too low.

While Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has generally rejected the sharpest criticism thrown at her office, the regulator has still asked for more resources to deal with work process issues.