Explainer: Why Carphone Warehouse is shutting down in Ireland

The news today that Carphone Warehouse is to close in Ireland is a blow to both physical retail and the 486 workers who work in the 69 standalone stores and 12 stores-within-a-store here.

These are the reasons that the company, a subsidiary of Dixons Carphone, pulled the plug.

1. Operators had begun deserting its stores

Vodafone, Ireland’s biggest mobile operator, pulled out earlier this year. Eir was on the cusp of doing the same. That left the chain with only Three and a handful of smaller players. Three’s sales pitch to consumers was as an honest broker who could recommend the best deals between all the main players. It could no longer could do that as Ireland’s biggest operators chose to go it alone with their own stores and online channels.

2. The decline of physical retail in the pandemic

“Over the last year Carphone Warehouse Ireland has seen a decrease in footfall year to date in excess of 40pc,” the company said today.

Online channels, it added, are eroding physical stores’ position enough to call time on the shops. And whereas shopping online used to be the preserve of a minority with decent broadband access, the majority of the country now has reasonable connectivity and a smartphone to shop on.

3. The power of Apple and Samsung to sell directly

Even if the first two issues could be accommodated, the way people buy phones has changed. When Apple or Samsung launch a new smartphone, a growing number of people buy them outright, sim-free. That not only affects mobile operators seeing people migrate to cheaper packages because they don’t need a phone subsidy, but also retail stores themselves. Why buy an iPhone 12 from a Carphone Warehouse shop when you can get it delivered and guaranteed, for the same price, by Apple? It especially affects Carphone Warehouse, which relies on operator-subsidised handset sales for bigger margins.

“Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately,” said Carphone Warehouse’s exit statement, adding that it has seen a 25pc increase in sim-free handset sales.

The economics of buying phones has also changed. It’s not just that people are holding onto phones for longer: more people seem willing to hand over between €500 and €1,200 outright for a sim-free smartphone they really want. That may comes as a shock to some, but it’s an industry reality.

4. It gambled and failed with an attempt to launch its own mobile operator

While Carphone Warehouse has kept the majority of its Irish stores going in recent years, it has had some significant missteps here. It failed badly to make a go of its own short-lived mobile operator, ‘iD’, losing some €20m in the process. Even if it had succeeded to get above 5pc of the market, trying to launch an own-brand in the first place caused tension with other mobile operators, who wondered whether it could be motivated to recommend their plans when it had its own skin in the game.

5. What happens now for customers and staff?

The company says that the redundancy terms for its 486 affected staff will be “enhanced” and “above that of statutory” conditions. It says that it is now “running a 30 day consultation period for impacted colleagues” and that it will “provide access to an outplacement programme to help them find new work”.

As for customers, the company’s website (carphonewarehouse.ie) is now a request lay asked questions page for customers. Mostly, it’s directing service and warranty issues back to individual operators. However, it says it will honour gift vouchers on a like-for-like swap basis in Currys and Dixons stores.