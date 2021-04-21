| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Why Carphone Warehouse is shutting down in Ireland

The desertion of mobile operators, poor decision making and fading physical retail trends during the pandemic caused the division of Dixons Carphone to shutter its 80 Irish stores.

Carphone Warehouse is exiting the Irish market Expand

Close

Carphone Warehouse is exiting the Irish market

Carphone Warehouse is exiting the Irish market

Carphone Warehouse is exiting the Irish market

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

The news today that Carphone Warehouse is to close in Ireland is a blow to both physical retail and the 486 workers who work in the 69 standalone stores and 12 stores-within-a-store here.

These are the reasons that the company, a subsidiary of Dixons Carphone, pulled the plug.

Most Watched

Privacy