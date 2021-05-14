| 9.8°C Dublin

Explainer: What ransomware is and how it works

The HSE is grappling with a ransomware cyberattack. Here’s why ransomware is so crippling.

Close

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Wondering what ransom ware is and how it works? Here’s a very quick explainer.

What happened?

The HSE, Tusla and at least one hospital (the Rotunda) have been hit by “aggressive” ransomware overnight.

