Explainer: what Amazon’s new Dublin mega-warehouse means for Irish shoppers

Giant Amazon ‘fulfilment centre’ will mean more convenience – but may also threaten existing Irish retailers

File image. Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol Expand

File image. Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

Adrian Weckler

AMAZON today announced it will open its first ‘fulfilment’ mega-warehouse in Baldonnell, west Co Dublin. The 630,000sq ft facility will store millions of items for delivery on the island of Ireland and in some European countries. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Is this a big deal?

Yes. This is Amazon’s first proper shopping warehouse here. It will store millions of products.

So what?

It means two things. First, quicker delivery – including much more one-day, or even same-day, shipping. Second, there should be far fewer Brexit-related charges, which have bedevilled Amazon deliveries to Ireland in recent two years.

