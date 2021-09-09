Explainer: what Amazon’s new Dublin mega-warehouse means for Irish shoppers

AMAZON today announced it will open its first ‘fulfilment’ mega-warehouse in Baldonnell, west Co Dublin. The 630,000sq ft facility will store millions of items for delivery on the island of Ireland and in some European countries. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Is this a big deal?

Yes. This is Amazon’s first proper shopping warehouse here. It will store millions of products.

So what?

It means two things. First, quicker delivery – including much more one-day, or even same-day, shipping. Second, there should be far fewer Brexit-related charges, which have bedevilled Amazon deliveries to Ireland in recent two years.

Is this the same as all those mega-warehouses we see pictures of in the US? Yes. It’s 630,000sq ft, which is around the size of the ones it operates around the US. (However, its largest is a staggering 3.8m square feet, in South Carolina.) Read More What about workers? Doesn’t it have a bad reputation? Amazon has been subject to a lot of harsh criticism about how it treats warehouse staff in the US, up to and including reports that time-pressured drivers have felt the need to urinate into bottles rather than taking a break. The comparison may not fit with Ireland, though, which generally has stronger labour laws than the US. Does this spell trouble for local Irish shops? Possibly. It likely means that Amazon’s premium Prime shopping member numbers in Ireland will go up, with quicker free delivery available on low-cost items. That will hurt both high streets and local Irish online shops, who cannot afford to ship low-cost items for free. Amazon Prime is probably its most powerful weapon, in that most people who sign up (at a cost of just under €10 per month) use the service to shop and stay subscribed. What other retail effects might it have? A beefed-up Amazon presence in Ireland might also pile more pressure on already-besieged main streets and shopping centres around Irish towns and cities. According to Retail Ireland, online shopping has already had a huge effect on what retailers can hope to earn in their physical stores. Is Amazon doing this now because of Brexit? The company hasn’t said. But complications in deliveries, customs and general red tape between the UK and Ireland can only have nudged along the establishment of an Amazon warehouse here. If it’s setting up a warehouse for delivery, why isn’t it setting up a proper Amazon.ie service for Irish users? It hasn’t commented on this. At present, an Irish Amazon Prime user is attached to Amazon.co.uk. While we can order from other Amazon country stores, like Amazon.de, we don’t get Prime benefits when we go that route. It may be that Amazon switches us over to Amazon.ie sometime after the warehouse is built next spring. It’s also worth pointing out that this is being built to serve both the Republic and Northern Ireland.