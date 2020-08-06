TikTok is setting up a data centre in Ireland (AP)

TikTok is to establish its first European data centre in Ireland.

IDA Ireland, the government agency responsible for attracting foreign investment, immediately welcomed the news.

However, it puts Ireland at the centre of a geo-political row over the company's use of data and its possible links to the Chinese government.

On Wednesday TikTok said the €420m investment will create “hundreds” of jobs here.

It added that the facility will play “a key role in further strengthening the safeguarding and protection of TikTok user data.”

Its European user data will be stored in the Irish location.

What data does it collect?

TikTok collects a huge volume of information including users photographs and videos.

In addition, it collects information on a user’s location, the rhythm of their typing, and information users share with it from third-party social network providers.

It also collects data contained in the messages users send through its platform.

In addition, it collects information from users phone book, if users grant it access to the phone book on their mobile device.

TikTok also says it automatically collects browsing and search history (including content users have viewed in the platform).

Why is the company controversial?

In June European Union data protection authorities announced an intention to take a closer look at TikTok's privacy practices following a Dutch regulatory decision to open an investigation into the company's policies around protecting children's data.

Authorities in the United States have expressed concern over TikTok's relationship with the Chinese government, as it is owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance.

There is currently a race to sell the company’s US operations before it is banned there, with Microsoft among those tipped to buy it.

President Trump has given the two firms 45 days to come to a deal.

Elsewhere, India has banned TikTok along with a number of other apps that are made in China amid security concerns.

However, the social media site has rejected accusations of interference from Chinese government authorities.

Current presence in Ireland

TikTok set up its EMEA ‘Trust and Safety’ hub in Dublin at the start of the year.

In June the company announced plans to base all of its European privacy operations in Ireland. Ireland is increasingly seen as the European country for tech giants to base their privacy governance operations due to the presence of other tech behemoths here, primarily Google, Facebook,Twitter and Apple.

This puts Ireland's Data Commissioner, Helen Dixon, and her office under even more pressure.

And now the company is also establishing its first European data centre here.

As part of a blog post from the social media company regarding the data centre, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “TikTok’s decision to establish its first European data centre in Ireland, representing a substantial investment here by the company, is very welcome and, following on from the establishment of its EMEA Trust & Safety Hub in Dublin earlier in the year, positions Ireland as an important location in the company’s global operations.”

However, IDA today said nobody was available for comment on the controversial company’s expansion here.

TikTok has been contacted for comment.

Online Editors