Explainer: Our guide to what went wrong with Covid-19 Tracker app - and what’s coming next

This week, HSE boss Paul Reid let slip something surprising: hundreds of thousands of people have deleted the Covid-19 Tracker app.

“There were some issues,” he said.

What’s going on? Isn’t our tracker app supposed to be the envy of the world?

Here’s a look at what happened and what’s coming.

Have that many people really deleted the Covid 19 Tracker app?

According to the HSE, 1.65 million people have downloaded the app, while there are now 1.2m “active” users. That could mean that 450,000 people deleted it after downloading it and trying it. Or it could simply mean that there were never more than 1.2m using it, but that 450,000 deleted it and redownloaded it again.

Sorry? Explain that please…

The app was counting downloads, not the number of different people downloading them. It’s supposed to be private and anonymous. So if you download it, delete it, and download it again, that counts as two downloads, even though you’re just one person.

So what?

So maybe hundreds of thousands of people have deleted the app for various reasons before re-downloading it.

Why would they have deleted it?

There was a serious IT glitch that caused significant problems with overheating and battery drainage. People were seeing their batteries go to zero in an hour. The glitch lasted two to three days, enough time for people to be significantly affected by it. All involved agree that this caused a substantial number of people to delete the app and wait until the problem was fixed, which it was after 72 hours.

On a smaller scale, there are other reasons why people would delete the app. They may have been replacing their phone, in which case they would be wiping their old handset (including the Covid-19 Tracker app).

How will those deletions affect how the app works?

When you delete the app, you delete all of the data that app collected. That means the 14 days of discreet digital ‘handshakes’ that your phone was conducting with others nearby who also have the app installed. In simple terms, the fewer people who have the app installed, the less effective it is.

Have people stopped downloading the app now?

It’s unclear. Mr Reid said that there is evidence of people “reloading” it. To get beyond 1.2m was always going to be something of an uphill task given that virtually nowhere else in the world has managed to achieve it.

Why would people not download it?

That’s mainly down to a mixture of unavailability and laziness, with a small dollop of fear thrown in.

What do you mean ‘unavailable’?

Sadly, it’s unavailable to those who are under 16, which seems like a crazy decision to make just as kids are all heading back to school, poised to be the main vector for a spike in Covid-19 cases. The reason that under-16s can’t legally download it is down to a controversial interpretation of the digital age of consent by the HSE and the Government. In contrast, in Northern Ireland authorities are going to let under-16s download it.

Okay, but who’s being lazy or fearful?

Some people either can’t be bothered downloading it or say that they don’t think that a tracker app makes much difference in fighting the spread of Covid-19. There are also some who still, despite all of the Government assurances to the contrary, believe there’s a chance that the app may actually be logging location details.

If I haven’t downloaded it already, is it a good idea to do so now?

The more people who download it, the more effective it will be.