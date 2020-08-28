| 13.9°C Dublin

Explainer: Our guide to what went wrong with Covid-19 Tracker app - and what’s coming next

IT glitch caused hundreds of thousands to delete app but public need to get on board again

HSE chief Paul Reid, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn launch the Covid-19 Tracker App Expand

Adrian Weckler

This week, HSE boss Paul Reid let slip something surprising: hundreds of thousands of people have deleted the Covid-19 Tracker app.

There were some issues,” he said.

What’s going on? Isn’t our tracker app supposed to be the envy of the world?