Explainer: how to put your Digital Covid Cert on your phone

By now, most people over 40 have now received their Digital Covid Cert.

But the government sent it out mainly as a piece of paper (in the post) or as a PDF attached to an email, which is like a scan of a piece of a paper.

Is there a way of using it in a proper digital way from your smartphone?

Yes — there are two ways to do it.

1. The Covid Tracker app

The Covid Tracker app has been updated with a new button called ‘Register EU Digital Covid Certificate’. When you press this, it lets you take a photo of the ‘QR code’ (the square barcode) on your certificate. Then it will display your name, date of birth and vaccination status, as well as your certificate ID and other technical details.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to do it all on the same phone — you’ll have to either print out the cert or photograph it from the email you received, on another connected device.

2. Through a third party app or online service

You can also sideload your Cert’s details to your phone’s ‘wallet’, where you keep other passes and payment cards.

On Android phones, download the free app Greenpass. Like the Covid Tracker app process above, it will get you to photograph the QR barcode and will then incorporate your details into your phone’s wallet.

For iPhones, go to the free web app Covid19passbook.netlify.app on your phone’s Safari browser. This will do the same thing as the Greenpass app, with the added utility of letting you ‘import’ the QR code from a photo on the same phone (just screenshot the QR code from the email on your phone).

It’s important to note that the Digital Covid Cert is designed mainly as a verification tool for travelling between countries. At the airport, you’ll be routinely asked for your regular identification, such as a passport, to verify your identity on the Digital Covid Cert. It will also almost certainly be scanned by authorities.

As a ‘pub pass’ or a means of showing a restaurant owner that you’re vaccinated, the Digital Covid Cert is a lot weaker. The government says that, where used, this will be subject only to a visual inspection, likely without the requirement to produce any other form of identification. That means it can be copied and shared among anyone trying to fool the system.

Independent.ie has already loaded the same Digital Covid Cert onto several smartphones, with the same official verification turning up on each phone.