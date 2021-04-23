Explainer: how Apple’s new AirTag works

Apple’s new AirTag can be attached to pets, even though Apple says it’s not specifically designed for that. Photo: Adrian Weckler

This week, Apple released AirTag, its latest gadget. I got my hands on one to test. Here’s an explainer on how it works and whether it’s worth getting.

1. What is an AirTag?

It’s a small circular disc — a little bigger than a €2 coin — that can be tracked by your iPhone, iPad or Apple Mac. It’s designed to be attached to easily-misplaced items, like keys, wallets or bags. To find whatever you’ve attached it to, you go into the ‘Find My’ app on your Apple device and it should tell you where the item is.

2. How will it tell me that? And what’s the detection range?

You can make it beep if it’s within around 10 to 15 metres of your iPhone, iPad or Mac (in other words, its Bluetooth range). If you have an iPhone 11 or 12, it will also give you a compass-like screen to show you which direction you need to go, informing you how many metres away you are.

3. What happens if it’s outside that Bluetooth range?

Outside that range, you may see its ‘last known location’ on a map with the Find My app. Otherwise, you can mark it as being in ‘lost mode’. If you do this, and someone with an iPhone walks by it later, their phone can send an anonymous alert in the background through the Find My network to your phone to let you know of its location.

4. Someone else’s iPhone? But what about my privacy?

Most iPhones are logged into their ‘Find My’ app feature. In fact, there are almost 1bn Apple devices worldwide that use it. It’s really handy for locating other lost or misplaced Apple devices that you also own (meaning ones that are also logged in using your individual Apple ID). What the AirTag does is to leverage that entire network — everyone’s connected iPhone — to anonymously keep an eye out for stray or missing AirTags. So if your keys fall out of your pocket on the street, and you don’t realise it until you get home, the iPhones of other people passing should inform the backbone network of where your missing keys are when you open the ‘Find My’ app to check. It’s done anonymously — the stranger’s iPhone doesn’t tell its owner that it has notified you about your mislaid AirTag. Apple says that the whole system is designed so that only you get to see the location data.

One bonus here is that, in ‘lost mode’, someone with an Android phone can also pick it up and it should still connect to their device to bring up a web page with whatever details you want to share about returning it.

4. Can it be used for pets and kids?

It can, although to a limited degree. If you put one on the collar of a cat you let out, you’ll only be able to find out where it is if it comes within range of another iPhone, iPad or Mac that’s part of the ‘Find My’ ecosystem. If you live in a built-up area, that’s likely to be quite a lot of people in your vicinity. In this way, it’s easy to imagine how this would appeal to pet-owners worried about their cat going missing: unless the cat was somewhere very remote or somehow had its collar removed, it would be hard not to detect at least one of its recent locations.

In theory, the same principle could apply to kids, in terms of putting one in their bag or even in a coat pocket.

Officially, Apple says that AirTags aren’t designed or intended for use on pets or kids and that Apple’s Family Sharing system with the Apple Watch is a preferred route to achieve this. However, this isn’t available in Ireland because it requires a cellular Apple Watch, something that isn’t supported by any of the mobile networks here. Already, there are some pet-collar AirTag holders on sale.

5. What happens if it’s left out in the rain?

It has an IP67 rating, which means it can survive immersion in water for a short time or being left out in the rain for a while. The metallic bit of it does scratch quite easily, though.

6. How long does the battery last?

A year. You can then swap the battery out. (It’s a CR2032 battery, the same kind you’d often see in gadgets like car key fobs. It’s commonly available and usually costs under €10 for a pack of four.

7. What sort of iPhone do I need to use an AirTag?

Any iPhone that can use the newest operating system, iOS 14.5 (which means any iPhone from the 6S model on). This goes live next week.

8. Do I need anything else?

Unless you just leave it in the pocket of a bag, you’ll need something to put the AirTag in. Apple (conveniently) sells AirTag accessories such as key rings and bag or luggage ties. Belkin has already come out with cheaper versions.

9. How does it perform in real life?

I’ve only had it a day, but so far it’s impressive. I’m using it with an iPhone 12 so I get the advantage of the compass-like directions (only iPhone 11 and 12 models can do this because they have the newer Apple chips inside).

I also have one of the main rivals to AirTags, made by Tile. The big advantage that the AirTag has is that it can be detected by way more devices if it gets lost (and it has a replaceable battery). The only real advantage that Tile has is that it’s equally useful on Android phones and some of them are flatter and thinner than the AirTag, meaning they’ll fit more easily into slim wallets.

10. Is it worth getting?

For anyone with an iPhone who regularly misplaces things like keys or wallets, this might be very, very useful. Its killer feature is probably the wider ‘Find My’ network. There are so many people with iPhones that it’s hard to think of anywhere in an urban setting where you could really lose your AirTag. It costs €35 or €110 for a pack fo four.