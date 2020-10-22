| 6.9°C Dublin

Exclusive: why Europe needs to wake up on data laws or be left behind in tech by the US and China. Facebook’s Nick Clegg opens up

A lot of this new regulation is not going to help Europe catch up with Silicon Valley

Former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg

Bloomberg

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Nick Clegg is sitting in a spacious home office in California with an intimidatingly large, fully stocked bookshelf behind him.

“Don’t worry, I haven’t read a lot of them yet,” the former British Deputy Prime Minister says when I apologise for my relatively spare, non-bookish Zoom backdrop.

There can be few more interesting jobs at the intersection of tech, politics and society at the moment than Nick Clegg’s.