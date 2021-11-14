Evervault encrypts everything: How a former ‘young tech whiz’ took the plunge and grew up fast

As children all over the country eye up various tech devices for Christmas, entrepreneur Shane Curran offers up an interesting approach for unsure parents.

As a child he was given the most basic of PCs – so had no choice but to upgrade it himself.

“The great thing that companies like Apple have done over the few last years is make technology extremely accessible for people,” says Curran, speaking from a cafe in Rathmines, close to where he grew up.

“A lot of kids now are given an iPad or an iPhone or whatever, and I think that’s good to give them exposure, but the reality is nobody ever understands how the technology itself works.

“When I was a kid my parents gave me a computer – but it was a computer that I could just about work. It wasn’t the latest MacBook.

“So I installed the operating system on and stuff like that. That was probably one of the most beneficial things my parents did.”

Curran (21), the founder of encryption infrastructure firm Evervault – which has to date raised close to $20m – can’t quite remember how he first started learning about encryption, but he thinks it all began with a simple Google search.

It was back in 2016, and Curran, still in his teens, was building software for people.

“I just had all this data that people were trusting me with. And I’d no idea how to keep it secure.

“There was a lot of talk around that time about GDPR and regulation and privacy and so on, which is important, but I always just thought it was fundamentally a technology problem. So, I just did the research, and thought encryption was quite an obvious tool to use.”

He spent six months understanding how encryption worked, wading through academic papers in order to get on top of it. Most people would have been overwhelmed.

“My mind was boggled as well,” says Curran. “I just kept persisting.””

It has paid off and Curran’s Evervault has won over some of the biggest names in tech investment.

Read More

Last year the company raised $16.4m in series A funding, led by Index Ventures. The round was joined by a who’s who of angel investors, including Jeff Weiner (former CEO of LinkedIn) and Alex Stamos (former chief security officer at Facebook).

The company's seed round pulled in such global venture capital firms as Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Frontline, and SV Angel.

When Curran started developing his business a few years ago, privacy and data probably weren’t high on business and consumer minds. But data hacks and concerns over big tech have grown since then.

"The biggest problem with the whole thing is just that people feel paranoid. Everyone’s aware of the problems – but nobody, at an individual level, can really do anything.”

Evervault targets developers who can bake in Evervault’s technology, and encrypt data from the get-go.

Theoretically, client companies could put all their sensitive data on a billboard in Times Square – and no one would be able to read it, says Curran.

Evervault doesn’t only work with large firms.

“Small companies are actually the ones at bigger risk when it comes to privacy regulation, because the operational complexity to implement these controls properly is just not there.

"So again, that’s why technology is the obvious answer. Companies can integrate technology like ours. They know that the controls are mapped properly so they don’t have to worry about it.”

Customers currently include credit card companies, drone delivery enterprises (Bobby Healy’s Manna), and fintech firms in Africa.

He hopes Evervault will grow with some of these businesses, and will target larger businesses over time.

Curran grew up in Terenure in Dublin 6. His father is a civil engineer and his mother is an industrial chemist, though she gave up work after Shane was born.

"Apparently when I was a kid I just didn’t shut up asking question. Thankfully they indulged me,” he says.

He went to Terenure College and enjoyed sport. Being a rugby player was “absolutely a dream” back then.

“Even today, I think that – if I was given that opportunity – I’d definitely consider it.”

But technology took centre stage. He wasn’t a huge fan of school, preferring to pursue his own interests.

“When I was 12 or so, I went to my parents and tried to get legally emancipated – so I would be my own guardian and I could decide not to go to school any more.”

Instead of reprimanding him, Curran’s parents spent several hours outlining why this wasn’t a good idea. They won him over, though it was not a huge surprise when, some years later, he dropped out of college.

However, his abilities were by then already clear. While still at school he won the BT Young Scientist competition with his qCrypt project – an encrypted data-storage solution.

Curran is happy to move on from being tagged a young tech whiz, commenting he was “young a while ago”. After all, in his business, age isn’t a huge feature.

“It doesn’t actually come up that often anymore,” he says. “It’s been a long time since people asked about it, which I’m sort of glad about.”

Expand Close Shane Curran won the 2017 BT Young Scientist of the Year competition. Picture by Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shane Curran won the 2017 BT Young Scientist of the Year competition. Picture by Gerry Mooney

While Curran was clearly entrepreneurial (his first business foray was library software aged 12), actually securing initial funding was tough.

Entrepreneur Liam Casey – who was the first investor in multi-billion payments company Stripe – was his first backer.

“We ended up meeting at a train station in London – Paddington Station – and we had a couple of sandwiches. I was 18 or 19, just flew over for the day and met him there. And yeah, he was interested.”

Irish and European investors were slow to come on board, so Curran went after money in the US.

“I was pretty shameless for about two years. I spent a long time cold-emailing people, asking every single person I met for introductions to the best investors they’d come across. It wasn’t easy. A lot of people would have thrown in the towel.

"I had to meet 200 firms before I got the first offer. So you have to be a little bit deluded. Like, if 199 people say ‘no’, that’s either a very positive signal or a very negative signal.

"I assumed it was a positive signal – but most people would assume it was a negative signal.”

Looking back, he can see where he initially went wrong.

“I think the biggest mistake I made was being too formal. I followed all the advice people gave me, where you show up in a suit – which is complete nonsense, especially in tech.

“It’s all about the relationships with the individual investors. People sort of laugh at me when I say it, but you just have to vibe with people a little bit. So you just riff on a few ideas, you figure out what makes sense, and then be excited for the opportunity – and that’s when a decision is made to invest.”

Having secured millions of dollars in funding, investors will no doubt place demands on Curran.

“They definitely put you under pressure, but I put even more pressure on myself,” he says. “So it doesn’t really bother me that much.”

The onset of the pandemic and the ensuing panic in the financial markets meant Evervault was raising its Series A at an uncertain time – and it wasn’t helped when seed investor Sequoia sent out an email (known as the Black Swan 2 note) which predicted major trouble ahead.

No financial disaster materialised, but nevertheless Curran hastened to get his funding closed.

Expand Close Curran has secured funding from some of Silicon Valley’s most prestigious venture capital firms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Curran has secured funding from some of Silicon Valley’s most prestigious venture capital firms

Curran says the lockdowns didn’t hinder the business.

“I don’t think it slowed us down, but it definitely removed a lot of distraction that would otherwise have been there. For the point we were at as a company, it was definitely beneficial – but at a later stage it could have been catastrophic,” he says.

“For 18 months after the series A we were very focussed on product, and it’s only in the last few months that we started ramping up things like going to market and sales.”

The company had eight people working for it during the lockdown, but has now doubled that number. They are advertising for 14 roles at present, including positions in compliance, communications and sales.

Curran says that inevitably the company will raise more funding, but it’s not a priority at the moment.

Looking to the future, he says: “I think Ireland is a good place to start. It’s a hard place to scale,” he says, noting that organisations such as Scale Ireland are trying to address this.

"Our customers are pretty global – but we’re going to keep the centre of gravity here in Dublin from a product perspective.”

Curran sees how much capital is now available to tech startups, with money much easier to chase than it was just a few years ago.

“These days I see founders meet maybe three firms and get a term sheet within a week, I don’t know what I did wrong, but maybe things have just changed, which I think they have,” he says.

But he wouldn’t change the tough road he had to travel to get those early backers on board.

"I think it was great,” he says. “If I’d had an easy time fundraising, I think I would have made a lot more mistakes – at least on a personal level.

"Founders need to get their head flushed down the toilet from time to time... for me that was my two-year head flushing.”

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Shane Curran

Age: 21

Position: Founder of Evervault

Lives: Dublin city centre

Family: “Two younger brothers, and my parents as well.”

Pastimes: “Mountain biking. And extremely amateur music. I just pick up random instruments and kind of half-learn them.”

Favourite series: ‘Medici’ on Netflix

Favourite music: “Everything from Allegri to The Chainsmokers.”

Business lessons

What advice do you have for budding entrepreneurs?

“You should focus on the fundamentals, which is just build a product – a great product – get a lot of people to use it, and then keep repeating that. That’s all that business is. Everything else is just noise.”

What would you consider the business highlight of your career so far?

“I would say convincing the first couple of people to join me on this sort of insane journey – Eoin Boylan is our head of engineering. And then Liam Farrelly is one of our lead engineers as well.”