European Commission opens anti-trust case against Google over online advertising

The European Commission has opened an anti-trust investigation into Google over advertising.

The body says that it will probe whether Google is favouring its own online display advertising technology over competing advertisers and publishers.

And it will examine whether Google “is distorting competition by restricting access by third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps while reserving such data for its own use”.

It’s the clearest sign yet that Google is now regarded as a utility in daily life, not an optional service used in a sea of competitors. Google has over 90pc usage in Europe for online search.

The Commission fined Google over €7bn from three separate investigations between 2015 and 2018.

“Online advertising services are at the heart of how Google and publishers monetise their online services,” said executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager who is in charge of competition policy within the European Commision.

“Google collects data to be used for targeted advertising purposes, it sells advertising space and also acts as an online advertising intermediary. So Google is present at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising. We are concerned that Google has made it harder for rival online advertising services to compete in the so-called ad tech stack.”

Ms Vestager said that the Commission would also be looking at Google's policies on user tracking to make sure they are in line with fair competition.

“A level playing field is of the essence for everyone in the supply chain,” she said. “Fair competition is important, both for advertisers to reach consumers on publishers' sites and for publishers to sell their space to advertisers, to generate revenues and funding for content.”

Google said that it will “continue to engage constructively with the European Commission to answer their questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products to European businesses and consumers. Thousands of European businesses use our advertising products to reach new customers and fund their websites every single day. They choose them because they’re competitive and effective.”

In 2019, display advertising spending in the EU was estimated to be approximately €20bn, the Commission said.

The Commission's investigation will focus on display advertising where Google offers a number of services both to advertisers and publishers.

The Commission says that the investigation will focus on the obligation to use Google's services, such as Display & Video 360 and Google Ads to purchase online display advertisements on YouTube. It will also probe the obligation to use Google Ad Manager to serve online display advertisements on YouTube, as well as “potential restrictions” placed by Google on the way in which services competing with Google Ad Manager are able to serve online display advertisements on YouTube.

And it said that it will look at the restrictions placed by Google on advertisers and publishers to access data about user identity or user behaviour which is available to Google's own advertising services, including Doubleclick.

The Commission is also taking aim at Google’s recently-announced system change in cookies and online ad metric calculator, specifically its plans to prohibit the placement of third party ‘cookies' on Chrome and replace them with a ‘privacy sandbox’ set of tools. This move by Google, while cautiously welcomed by privacy advocates, has been controversial in the ad industry as it threatens their ability to track users across the web.