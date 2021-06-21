EU data watchdogs say facial recognition should be banned in public spaces

Europe’s data protection regulators say that facial recognition in public spaces should be banned.

The joint recommendation of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) would also prohibit the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to “infer emotions” or kick off “social scoring”.

According to the regulatory body, which counts Ireland’s data regulator as a member, the ban would apply to “recognition of faces, gait, fingerprints, DNA, voice, keystrokes and other biometric or behavioural signals, in any context”.

It would also ban AI systems “using biometrics to categorise individuals into clusters based on ethnicity, gender, political or sexual orientation”.

The move comes in response to proposals from the European Commission on the harmonisation of artificial intelligence rules.

The watchdogs said they were taking the position due to “the extremely high risks posed by remote biometric identification of individuals in publicly accessible spaces”.

And the organisation says that “the use of AI to infer emotions of a natural person is highly undesirable and should be prohibited, except for very specified cases, such as some health purposes, where the patient emotion recognition is important.”

It added that “the use of AI for any type of social scoring” should be prohibited.

“Deploying remote biometric identification in publicly accessible spaces means the end of anonymity in those places,” said Andrea Jelinek, EDPB chairperson and Wojciech Wiewiórowski of the EDPS in a joint statement.

“Applications such as live facial recognition interfere with fundamental rights and freedoms to such an extent that they may call into question the essence of these rights and freedoms. This calls for an immediate application of the precautionary approach. A general ban on the use of facial recognition in publicly accessible areas is the necessary starting point if we want to preserve our freedoms and create a human-centric legal framework for AI. The proposed regulation should also prohibit any type of use of AI for social scoring, as it is against the EU fundamental values and can lead to discrimination.”