EU considering probe into Facebook's European tax arrangements

The EU is considering a probe into Facebook ’s European tax arrangements, with Ireland’s tax treatment of multinationals again in the spotlight, Politico reported.

The EU is considering a probe into Facebook’s European tax arrangements, with Ireland’s tax treatment of multinationals again in the spotlight, Politico reported.

Politico cited a former Irish official as saying the EU requested documents relating to the social media giant’s business here. The probe would be spearheaded by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

But one Politico source predicted the Commission wouldn’t find enough material for a formal investigation to be opened.

Facebook declined to comment.

More to follow

Online Editors