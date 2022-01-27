EU clears Facebook buyout of US chatbot app Kustomer, despite Irish concerns

The EU has cleared the tie-up of Facebook and US software firm Kustomer despite concerns voiced by Ireland and other countries.

European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said the merger could go ahead on Thursday, after obtaining data access pledges from Facebook, now known as Meta.

She also dismissed concerns that the merger could limit competition for online ad space.

Kustomer makes ‘chatbot’ messenger software to help firms interact with their customers online.

As a condition of the merger, Facebook has pledged not to restrict other customer service firms’ access to its publicly available messaging apps, including Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp.

The merger, reportedly worth $1bn, would usually be too small to warrant a Commission probe.

But an investigation was launched after Austrian authorities, joined by their counterparts in Ireland, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Romania, requested it.

“We must carefully review transactions that could further strengthen large players that increasingly dominate the digital economy, irrespective of the target company's size,” Ms Vestager said.

“Our decision today will ensure that innovative rivals and new entrants in the customer relationship management software market can effectively compete. The commitments offered by Meta ensure that its rivals will continue to have free and comparable access to Meta's important messaging channels.”

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties expressed concerns last year about how Facebook would handle any data it acquired from Kustomer.

Facebook said in a statement in November 2020, when the merger was first announced, that Kustomer businesses would continue to own the data they acquired from interactions with their customers, but that it would eventually be hosted on secure Facebook servers.

It said it would not automatically use Kustomer data to tailor advertising but that Kustomer’s businesses would “have the option” to use their data for their own marketing.

Kustomer CEO and co-founder Brad Birnbaum said at the time that he was looking forward to “enhancing the messaging experience” as part of the “Facebook family”.