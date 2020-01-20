EU chief says 5G not dependent on China

Europe's Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has dismissed claims that relying on European companies to build a 5G network would delay its rollout, weighing in on a tense debate in Germany over the risk posed by China's Huawei.

In a speech at the DLD conference in Munich, Commissioner Breton, a former French finance minister, tells policy-makers in Germany and elsewhere that the new 5G technology will require more stringent security rules than previous generations.

"Setting up strict security conditions will not create delays in the rollout of 5G in Europe," Mr Breton will say, according to a copy of the speech obtained by Reuters.

"Europe, including Germany of course, is on track. We are not, and won't be, late in Europe on the deployment of 5G," Mr Breton will say.

