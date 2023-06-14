EU accuses Google of abusing online dominance and says it may have to split ad business apart

Margrethe Vestager’s latest move against Big Tech could see Google forced to split up its main revenue-earning unit.

The European Commission wants to break up Google’s ad business, accusing it of anti-competitive behaviour.

The move would be an earthquake for the world’s biggest ad company and could cause significant reorganisation of its operations in Dublin.

In a statement today, the Commission’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said that Google has an unfair advantage in the online advertising space.

“Our preliminary concern is that Google may have used its market position to favour its own intermediation services,” she said.

“Not only did this possibly harm Google’s competitors but also publishers’ interests, while also increasing advertisers’ costs. If confirmed, Google’s practices would be illegal under our competition rules.”

The Commission says that asking for a “behavioural remedy” would be “ineffective to prevent the risk that Google continues such self-preferencing conducts or engages in new ones”.

So it is proposing to split Google’s ad business up.

“Google is active on both sides of the market with its publisher ad server and with its ad buying tools and holds a dominant position on both ends,” the Commission statement said.

“Furthermore, it operates the largest ad exchange. This leads to a situation of inherent conflicts of interest for Google. The Commission's preliminary view is therefore that only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services would address its competition concerns.”

Advertising represents the vast majority of Google’s business. Last year, the company’s ad income was €210bn, or 80pc of its revenue.

The tech giant employs over 5,000 people directly in Dublin, with thousands more contractors also employed.

Google’s vice president of global ads said that the company “disagrees’ with the European Commission’s view and will “respond accordingly”.

“The Commission’s investigation focuses on a narrow aspect of our advertising business and is not new,” said Dan Taylor.

"Our advertising technology tools help websites and apps fund their content, and enable businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers. Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive sector.”

The EU isn’t the only jurisdiction where Google faces investigations over its ad business. The US government, as well as several individual US states, have sued the tech giant over its ad-technology business. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is also currently investigating the firm.

Over the last decade, Google has been the most-fined big tech firm in Europe. Between 2017 and 2019, it racked up fines of over €8bn from the European Commission for abusing its Android smartphone system, favouring its own shopping comparison service and not allowing proper access to AdSense.