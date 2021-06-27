Escooter firms lining up for Dublin transport revolution

Is Dublin really about to become an escooter city?

Every other week, it seems as if there’s a new escooter service promising a trial in the capital. The latest is the US scooter-rental giant Bird, which says it’s “prioritising” Ireland as a market later this year. Will it actually follow through?

Bird now makes up around a dozen firms – including European giants such as Tier and home-grown challengers such as Zipp – who say they’ll “revolutionise” the city with their standup two-wheeler rentals.

They’re all waiting for the Dáil to pass a promised new law that will do away with the need for a driving licence, tax and insurance.

But most won’t bother. There isn’t space in the market for more than two or three escooter rental firms. That means that those with first-mover advantage, and (more importantly) the pockets to sustain a couple of years of trading at a loss, will probably win out.

I’ve always been keen on the idea of escooters as an urban travel option. They take up less space than bikes and are nippy without being dangerously fast. That doesn’t mean they’re comfortable to ‘ride’, though.

Dublin streets are terrible for escooters.

Large stretches are pock-marked, even (or especially) in ‘bike lanes’. While you can bear this on a full-sized bicycle, it’s physically painful on an escooter. Those with a sensitive back need not apply.

There are other problems, too.

Road-using vehicles tend to sneer at each other. Trucks crowd out cars, which bully cyclists, which scream at pedestrians.

Where do escooters fit in? My experience is that they’re the lowest on the hierarchical rung. Whenever I’ve tested one out on a street, I’ve been scowled at by cyclists for using a bike lane and almost swatted by cars when trying to use junctions.

This latter problem isn’t one to be minimised. A recent report on 22 escooter injuries treated in Dublin’s Connolly Hospital showed some serious accidents and incidents.

Nearly half had head injuries with over two thirds sustaining fractures. More than one third needed hospital admission.

And in case you have a vision of kids doing jumps in parks, think again – most patients were in their late 30s or early 40s, using the escooter to commute to work.

Only two of the 22 hurt were pedestrians. But the injuries were “quite extensive, complex injuries and even after surgical reconstruction patients had a high risk of post-traumatic arthritis”, said consultant orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ciara Fox.

The authors of the report (An Analysis of E-Scooter Related Trauma), warn this might be just a small taste of things to come. “The burden is relatively small at the minute, but given the high numbers needing surgery, the burden on orthopaedic teams is significant and that is going to increase with their popularity,” said Dr Margaret Grace, a co-author.

Is 22 injuries high or low? We don’t really know because there isn’t any larger sample – or even any reliable estimate of how many escooters are currently zipping around Irish streets.

Whatever the injury risks, though, escooters are still attractive as a form of city or urban transport that’s inexpensive and doesn’t require as much sweat as a bike.

But if you really don’t want the turbulence-induced back pain, are there alternatives?

Ebikes are handy but expensive. There aren’t many full-sized electric-powered road bikes that cost under €1,500. Ebikes are also typically a lot heavier than normal road bikes, making them a little clunkier to stow.

One interesting alternative option is a kit to ‘convert’ your regular road bike into an ebike. I’ve had one for a while, made by Swytch. It costs around €500 and takes a few hours (one for experts, three to six for novices) to set up on your bike. It mainly consists of a new front wheel cabled into the supplied miniature electric motor and battery pack, which sits on your handlebars.

It actually works pretty well.

But if even this seems like a bit of a daunting down payment, there are now subscription models you can sign up to on a weekly basis. Bleeper, for example, has one that costs €35 per week. For this you get a €1,500 electric bike (it’s a Bimas E-City 3.0 model, rebadged as Bleeper’s ‘eCity 1’) with a 250km weekly range allowance.

I tried this out for a few weeks and, overall, found it to be quite decent. Its main appeal for people like me (who are unashamedly fair weather bike users) is that you can just take in nice seasons and dump it in bad ones. There’s no checking to see whether it still works in the spring and no maintenance whatsoever – you just get a new or reconditioned one when you feel like taking it out again.

If escooters are to work in Dublin, my suspicion is that they’ll need to have substantially better suspension than current models, which means they’ll be more expensive to supply or rent. Otherwise, Dublin City Council will need to come up with tens of millions in road improvement works.

For the sake of fewer cars clogging up the city, though, let’s hope that one or other of those things comes to pass. Escooters surely remain a good idea for a modern city.

It’s just a question of how to accommodate their integration.