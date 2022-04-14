Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter outright, saying the company needs to be taken private to protect its future.

He has offered $54.20 per share for the company a hefty premium on the shares’ current value.

Mr Musk is currently Twitter’s largest single shareholder with 9.2pc of the company’s stock, after secretly buying up shares in recent weeks.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” wrote Mr Musk in a letter to Twitter’s chairman, Bret Taylor.

“However, since making my investment I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.

As a result, I am offering to buy 100pc of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54pc premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38pc premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”