Elon Musk leaves us aflutter on whether he will quit the Twitter job ‘nobody wants’

Will he or won’t he quit? Elon Musk says that he will “abide” by a Twitter poll calling for him to step down as CEO of the social network as he tries to rescue the plummeting value of Twitter’s sister company, Tesla.

However, the 51-year-old South African, who paid $44bn for the floundering social network in October, has not provided any details as to when he will step down or who might replace him.

Based on his behaviour in recent weeks, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether he will honour his promise to step down. Even if he does, it could be weeks, or months, given his view that few people other than himself can do it.

“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he tweeted. “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”

Read More

The embattled entrepreneur has become highly unpopular on the social media platform he agreed to buy on a whim.

In the flash poll he created on Twitter, 58pc of the 17.5m people who voted said he should go.

That comes amid wave after wave of controversies as Mr Musk struggles with how to run a social network.

Having drawn fire for allowing thousands of banned accounts back onto the forum, including that of former US president Donald Trump, Mr Musk recently courted controversy for banning, then unbanning, tweets and accounts with links to rival social media networks.

He has also been criticised for suspending the accounts of journalists, including CNN’s Kerry-born reporter Donie O’Sullivan, who linked to articles that covered the whereabouts of his personal jet.

Twitter has fired most of its staff since Mr Musk took over in November. Since then, he has criticised former executives for what he labelled a left-leaning bias.

He has also responded positively to conspiracy theories around the US government’s Covid policies, tweeting that his “pronouns are prosecute/Fauci”, a reference to conspiracy theorists’ contention that the US medical officer Anthony Fauci improperly administered Covid rules.

Earlier this month, the head of Twitter’s Irish office, Sinéad McSweeney, obtained a High Court injunction preventing Mr Musk from firing her arbitrarily.

Criticism of his stewardship of Twitter has coincided with an unprecedented fall in the share value of Tesla, down by over 30pc since Mr Musk took over the CEO job at the end of October.

Tesla’s €200bn slump represents the steepest decline in share value of any high-profile tech firm or car company during the period.

Investors are worried that Mr Musk, who admitted that he paid too much for Twitter and that it “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May”, has become distracted by the social network’s drama and is neglecting Tesla.

“I think the stock is only going to go down from here,” said Catherine Faddis, senior portfolio manager at Fernwood Investment Management.

“Elon Musk has damaged his reputation with this Twitter business and all the negative news flow.”

The car company, which is widely credited with having opened up the electric vehicle market, is down 62pc in value for the year, compared to 44pc for Ford and 40pc for General Motors. Apple and Google have fallen by 26pc and 38pc, respectively, while Meta is also down by 62pc.

Read More



