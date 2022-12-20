| 6.7°C Dublin

Elon Musk leaves us aflutter on whether he will quit the Twitter job ‘nobody wants’

Elon Musk (right) and former Trump aide Jared Kushner watch the Fifa World Cup Final in Qatar together. The Twitter CEO says he will abide by a poll calling for him to step down. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Expand

Adrian Weckler

Will he or won’t he quit? Elon Musk says that he will “abide” by a Twitter poll calling for him to step down as CEO of the social network as he tries to rescue the plummeting value of Twitter’s sister company, Tesla.

However, the 51-year-old South African, who paid $44bn for the floundering social network in October, has not provided any details as to when he will step down or who might replace him.

