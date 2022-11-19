Elon Musk is showing signs that Twitter woes are finally getting to him

Elon Musk tweeted yesterday: “How do you make a small fortune in social media?”

“Start out with a large one.”

The joke may be on Mr Musk. At the start of last week, it didn’t look like Twitter’s mess could get worse. But this weekend, the remaining hundreds of workers at its Dublin office are locked out, by order of Mr Musk.

Last week, Mr Musk tried to issue a ‘hustle culture’ ultimatum.

That email had warned staff of a change in company culture to one of “hardcore” longer hours and tougher conditions. Failure to reply to the email by clicking an icon would mean that the worker had indicated they were quitting.

Dozens, at least, declined to click the icon, according to insiders in Dublin and San Francisco.

Now, no-one – including Twitter – seems to know for sure exactly who’s quitting and who’s staying.

So Mr Musk is now reportedly concerned about the quiet quitters sabotaging the platform’s services.

Maybe he should be more worried about Twitter slowing down or breaking this weekend. Because of his edicts, demands and u-turns in recent weeks, several key engineering teams have walked out, leaving few left to fix or maintain crucial operational matters.

The timing couldn’t be worse: the World Cup is kicking off, an event that traditionally sees a spike in usage on Twitter. It will be surprising if the service doesn’t stall over the next few days.

Mr Musk’s stewardship of Twitter is quickly turning into a case study of how not to take over a company you don’t really understand, even when you’ve succeeded wildly in other fields.

So far, he’s wrecked it. Advertisers have fled, senior talent has bolted. By one estimate, there are only 50 core engineering staff left in a company that had hundreds up to a fortnight ago.

The draw of Twitter for Mr Musk has been a long time in the making

Mr Musk has turned a company he paid $44bn (€44bn) for into one that is likely now only worth a fifth of that.

To be fair, he may turn it around. Even after his misfires in recent weeks, Mr Musk still has lots of credit in the vault when it comes to transforming impossible-looking companies. He talks of an ambition to make Twitter a ‘super-app’, which adds payments and other features.

The draw of Twitter for Mr Musk has been a long time in the making. Having accumulated millions of followers himself, he has seen first-hand how central Twitter is to cutting-edge news, sport and entertainment. Nothing else out there quite compares to what Twitter does.

But just because you drove the electric car market or got rockets to return to earth and land vertically – an astonishing achievement – does not mean you know how to run the world’s most sensitive, most critical sociological platform.

The crash that has happened under his stewardship may even be getting to the man himself.

Under questioning at a separate Tesla hearing this week, he said he is starting to think about stepping back from Twitter, perhaps putting in a replacement CEO.

That is a sop to Tesla shareholders, who may be getting increasingly nervous. What they have seen over the last two months is their CEO becoming consumed with rebooting his social media toy, to the exclusion of his more important commercial jobs.

The damage done to Twitter’s reputation is hard to understate

Mr Musk’s indulgences are always something that his investors have had to put up with. But now, shareholders are losing money more quickly than they might have expected. Tesla has seen a 40pc drop in its share price over the last eight weeks, far steeper than almost any other big tech firm – even Meta.

There is almost nothing positive for either Tesla or SpaceX from Mr Musk’s last few weeks in the public spotlight with Twitter.

His managerial style is attracting an intensity of negative attention that it rarely did in Tesla, even when allegations emerged of harassment and overworked staff. That could reframe the world’s richest man from being the greatest innovator alive to a tyrant who makes more bad decisions than was appreciated.

While Mr Musk might not care, his shareholders in Tesla will. The electric car company’s extraordinary market value has been propped up by the myth of Mr Musk’s superhuman personality. If that is exposed to be more flawed than was supposed, potentially even bringing a company like Twitter down, Tesla might soon be valued on more conventional metrics, such as the number of cars sold.

The damage done to Twitter’s current reputation is hard to understate. Users are openly saying their pre-emptive goodbyes on the platform, not because they’re quitting, but because they assume Twitter could now wind down.

It’s not yet obvious where people would congregate if that happens.

A mooted migration to Mastodon appears to have stalled, with the service proving to be awkward and hard to use for a lot of people, as well as being a bit of an echo-chamber for those who get in.

Post.News, a new service that hasn’t yet fully launched, might prove to be a better bet.

Either way, Elon Musk’s tenure has been a disaster so far. While his extraordinary record shows that you can never rule him out, Twitter is shaping up to be a black mark.