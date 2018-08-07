Business Technology

Tuesday 7 August 2018

Elon Musk indicates taking Tesla private as he posts 'funding secured' tweet

Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Elon Musk is considering taking Tesla Inc private, he tweeted on Tuesday.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," Musk said.

It was not clear if Musk was serious as he has a history of erratic tweets, and the company did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Tesla's shares were up 6.5pc at $363.46. The company had a market value of $58bn as of Monday's close. Musk owns nearly 20pc of the company.

A deal at $420 per share represents a 22.8pc premium to Tesla's closing price on Monday, valuing the company at about $72bn.

Separately, Financial Times reported on Tuesday Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has built an undisclosed stake of between 3 and 5 percent stake in Tesla.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Related Content

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of Business.

Also in Business