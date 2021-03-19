Eir’s GoMo to end €12.99 a month ‘for life’ offer for new customers

GoMo is ending its €12.99 ‘for life’ offer for new customers.

The discount division of Eir, which uses Eir’s 4G network, said consumers that want to sign up to the network will no longer be able to avail of the offer from the end of March.

Customers that have already signed up to GoMo will not experience a price change, according to a statement from Eir.

Caroline Lynch, GoMo marketing lead said: “Since we introduced GoMo to the Irish market in 2019, it has attracted tens of thousands of customers and this is because GoMo was designed to give customers everything they need from their mobile in one simple proposition.”

"GoMo has been recognised as best in class, winning a series of awards, and we were extremely proud that GoMo was named Irish brand of the year 2020,” Ms Lynch added.

The company said its updated price point from next month, for new customers, will be announced in the coming weeks.

GoMo, which is less than two years old, has over a quarter of a million customers.

The news comes a day after Eir said it has decided not to participate in the latest round of sports rights auctions, effectively calling time on the company's foray into subscription-based sports broadcasting and casting doubt on the future of Eir Sport.

Eir reported a fall in revenue in the three months to December 31. During the period, revenue at the country’s biggest network declined 5pc to €297m, according to a trading update from the company last month.

Eir’s reported earnings of €147m for the three months, which is the company’s second-quarter trading period.

Eir is the third largest mobile operator in Ireland in terms of revenue and customers. The company operates the Eir mobile and GoMo services.

