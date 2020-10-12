Eir’s discount operator GoMo nabs 4pc of the Irish mobile market in 12 months

GoMo now has 250,000 active Irish customers, snatching 4pc of the Irish mobile market in just 12 months.

The discount division of Eir, which uses Eir’s 4G network and offers ‘unlimited’ data, calls and texts for €13 per month, has increased Eir’s overall share of the mobile market to 22pc from 19.5pc a year ago. In the same period, Three’s market share in Ireland has fallen almost 2pc (to 30.7pc) and Vodafone’s has fallen from 36pc to 35.2pc.

There are over 5m active mobile customers in Ireland.

In response, Three recently introduced the cheapest high-data mobile package on the market, with its sub-brand 48 offering 100GB of data and all calls and texts for €8 per month.

Vodafone has yet to respond with any similar pricing strategy, although it has recently increased the number of its mobile packages that have ‘unlimited’ data.

Tesco Mobile has not seen its market share change, which stands at just over 8pc, while data isn’t available individually for Virgin Mobile, Lycamobile or An Post Mobile, which cumulatively make up 3.9pc of the market.

GoMo’s budget price means that it doesn’t involve any deals for subsidised handsets. It also does not offer 5G on its plan, despite 5G being available on the Eir network. GoMo can’t be purchased in Eir shops, either, as it is an online-only purchase.

EU roaming is included, as is required by law.

“We are incredibly proud of what GoMo has achieved in its first year,” said Caroline Lynch, a marketing executive with Eir and GoMo.

“We have created a uniquely successful Irish mobile brand and we did this by listening to customers and giving them exactly what they want and need. Reaching 250,0000 customers in 12 months clearly demonstrates the success of GoMo and this is just the beginning.

"We continue to listen and change to meet our customer's needs. For example, a customer can have up to four sim cards on one account, meaning GoMo is a one-stop, connectivity solution for a family.”

