Eir to buy Dublin IT services firm Evros in deal valued at up to €80m

Important step inambitious investment strategy for Ireland, says Eir CEO

Deal: Brian Larkin of Evros and Eir's CEO Carolan Lennon. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Deal: Brian Larkin of Evros and Eir&rsquo;s CEO Carolan Lennon. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Eir has acquired the Dublin-based Evros Technology Group in a deal worth up to €80m.

The €80m price tag is “subject to the future business performance” of Evros, according to a statement from the two firms.

Last year, Evros had revenue of €91m and earnings before tax of €9.1m.

