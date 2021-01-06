Eir to buy Dublin IT services firm Evros in deal valued at up to €80m

Eir has acquired the Dublin-based Evros Technology Group in a deal worth up to €80m.

The €80m price tag is “subject to the future business performance” of Evros, according to a statement from the two firms.

Last year, Evros had revenue of €91m and earnings before tax of €9.1m.

The 30-year-old firm has over 450 employees and contractors working from offices in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Auckland.

Evros is an IT services and infrastructure firm that installs hardware and software from brands such as Dell, Microsoft, HP and VMWare.

It has a number of trading subsidiaries, including Digital Planet, itContracting, Comsys, eSource and mySoftware.ie.

Eir acquired the Dublin firm to become more of a “one-stop shop” for IT and telecom services, it says.

“Connectivity, security and digital transformation have become crucial considerations for Irish businesses in recent years, even more so during the pandemic,” said Martin Wells, managing director of Eir Business. “With this deal, Eir Business can provide technological solutions to address these strategic concerns. This transaction creates Ireland’s largest Tier 1 telecoms and ICT provider and the combined business will be a one-stop shop for Ireland’s SME, enterprise and government organisations.”

He said that the newly merged entity will provide telecommunications and IT services including 5G mobility solutions, security, managed services, cloud and IT contracting.

Davy Corporate Finance acted as advisor to Eir, while Arthur Cox and EY acted as legal and financial advisors to Eir. Evros Technology Group was advised by Fieldfisher and Grant Thornton.

The transaction is subject to Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CPCC) clearance.

“The new entity will create huge opportunities for our client base and our staff as we develop the natural synergies between the two companies to deliver what will be an unrivalled communications and IT services portfolio into the Irish marketplace,” said Brian Larkin, managing director of Evros Technology Group.

The current Evros Technology Group is the result of a 2008 merger between Evros The Computer Centre and Hibernia Technology Group. Longstanding executives include chairman Bob Murray, formerly of Hibernia, and Caroline Godsil, former managing director of Evros The Computer Centre.

“This is another important step in our ambitious investment strategy for Ireland,” said Carolan Lennon, CEO of Eir.