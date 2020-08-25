Eir Sport to cut programming from Virgin Media as contract dispute escalates

A multi-million euro contract dispute over sports rights between Virgin Media and Eir escalated today, with Eir Sport pulling its content from Virgin Media channels.

The move is in response to Virgin Media suddenly cutting its sports channel feeds on Eir Sport two weeks ago, claiming that Eir “has failed to pay the contracted distribution licence fee”.

The standoff means that customers of both services are set to be left without chunks of sports programming.

“Eir Sport has today taken the difficult decision to remove its sport content from Virgin Media's platforms, two weeks after Virgin Media suddenly and unilaterally withdrew the Virgin Media Sports feed from Eir and its customers,” said an Eir spokesperson.

“While Eir was entitled to immediately suspend the Eir Sport 1 feed due to Virgin Media’s fundamental contract breaches, we are deeply aware of the importance of live sport to viewers, in particular at these difficult times. We therefore gave Virgin Media seven days’ notice, in the hope that they would make reasonable efforts to engage and prevent customers being deprived of live sport, including the PRO14 games last weekend.”

The spokesperson said that the basic dispute centres around the collapse of live sport in recent months due to the pandemic and lockdown, with Eir seeking a renegotiation of the rights fees it was due to pay.

“Eir Sport can only pay for sports events that actually take place and we have consistently offered fair terms to Virgin Media,” the spokesperson said. “Renegotiation on rights fees have been commonplace over the past few months globally as broadcasters and content owners come to fair and reasonable resolutions around the absence of live sport and the curtailed seasons now in place. However Virgin Media has refused to engage on a constructive solution.”

Online Editors