Eir passes over 800,000 homes for fibre broadband

Eir has ‘passed’ 800,000 homes with direct fibre broadband, nearing the halfway mark of its target of 1.9m, or 84pc of the premises in the country.

When a home is ‘passed’, it means that it is available to connect by a retail broadband provider.

The largest number is in Dublin (148,000), followed by Cork (96.000), Limerick (56,000) and Galway (53,000).

Eir’s main private fibre broadband supplier, Siro, says that it plans to ‘pass’ 770,000 homes in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the National Broadband Plan is still lagging its targets, with fewer than 60,000 homes passed. The state-subsidised project, which aims to make direct fibre broadband available to over 500,000 mostly rural homes and businesses by 2027.

"We are extremely proud of the scale and pace of this FTTH network build, and I think it is particularly remarkable that approximately 400,000 of these homes and businesses were passed during the pandemic,” said Eavann Murphy, managing director of Open eir Wholesale.

“As a wholesale business, we deliver choice with 40+ service providers selling our network to both consumers and businesses. We are building a future-proofed network capable of delivering speeds of 2Gbps straight to the customer’s home, across all cities, every town and almost every village in the country.”