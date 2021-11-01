Eir drops extra charges for 5G after weak demand

Eir says that all mobile prepay and contract plans will now include 5G at no extra charge.

The move reflects findings from Ericsson this year that few Irish people have upgraded to 5G for perceived user benefits.

Eir says that its plan change will also cover roaming in 22 countries, although not the US.

Eir will not include its budget GoMo service in the upgrade, allowing it to keep brand separation between 5G and 4G. The move will also not apply to mobile broadband plans, where 5G is still offered at a premium price.

Three and Vodafone are expected to follow Eir’s move, cutting 5G as a paid add-on to mobile plans.

However, the two operators are likely to follow Eir in not including 5G for their own budget sub-brands, 48 (Three) and Clear Mobile (Vodafone).

Eir says that its 5G network now covers over 70pc of the population here, though it only covers a small fraction of the country’s geographical area.

Operators have struggled to come up with examples of where 5G improves customer experience on smartphones, with 4G speeds now routinely available at up to 100Mbs.

Marginal benefits to mobile gaming and home wifi are the strongest claimed benefits to date, with most 5G marketing aimed around future technologies such as autonomous driving.

Ireland does not have the fastest ‘millimetre wave’ 5G that is available in the US.

“We want to give our customers the chance to experience 5G for themselves, at no extra cost,” said Eir CEO, Carolan Lennon.

“The benefits of 5G are numerous. 5G can enable real-time remote team working, with a faster, more reliable connection. This is particularly vital as hybrid working becomes a more permanent feature of our working lives. 5G isn’t just about faster connectivity, this is next-generation technology that brings with it the power to unlock innovation and benefits for people, businesses, education, communities and governments.”