Eir customers are undergoing an outage with voice calls, company says

Eir is currently suffering from a significant outage, the company has said.

"We are aware some customers are currently having intermittent issues with voice calls,” a spokesman said. “Our teams are working on resolving these issues at the moment.”

Eir users have taken to social media to vent their frustration.

The outage is also affecting come business and corporate accounts, as well as some GoMo users.

More to come…

Read More

Online Editors