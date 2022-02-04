Eir ‘customer service award’ was linked to paid advertorial

Eir says that customer service complaints have fallen 80pc since their peak in late 2020

Eir says that a controversial customer service award it received was linked to a payment for an ‘advertorial’ article in the award-giver’s publication.

It comes after several other firms and public bodies also said they paid for ads as part of a process that saw them win awards from Public Sector Magazine.

“The company [Eir] was selected for an award this year alongside a number of other large private and public organisations in Ireland and Eir will place an advertorial in the magazine,” said a spokesperson for the telecoms operator.

The Irish Independent understands that Eir paid €1,750 to Public Sector Magazine for the marketing placement.

Alice Leahy of the Alice Leahy Trust, a homelessness charity, told RTE’s Liveline programme on Friday that her organisation had been offered an award by the same magazine but that an ad was required to help pay for the cost of the awards process.

Vinny Kearns, a veteran taxi entrepreneur, said that he had been asked to place an ad in association with winning an award from Public Sector Magazine and that no details of the award’s judging criteria had been offered.

The HSE, another award-winner, released a statement today saying it had also paid for an ad with the magazine, adding that it was an efficient way to raise awareness of health issues.

Earlier this week, Eir tweeted: “we're delighted to have won the Excellence in Customer Services Management Award, awarded by @PublicSectorIRL’s 2021 Excellence in Business Awards, underlining Eir's commitment to connecting and investing in Ireland.”

The company disabled responses to the tweet, which attracted thousands of negative references and comments online from angry Eir customers. The telecoms firm came in for sustained criticism during 2020 and most of 2021 for its customer service levels, acknowledge by former CEO Carolan Lennon to be unacceptable.

However, the company says it has improved standards and that it publicised its controversial award to highlight improvements. “Reports from the [regulator] Comreg show that the volume of complaints relating to Eir… has fallen for five consecutive quarters and are now 80pc lower than in 2020,” said the Eir spokesperson.