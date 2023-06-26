eFlow asks users not to fall for latest text scam

The toll operator is now taking out radio ads appealing to users not to click on links on texts purporting to be from the company

The toll operator eFlow has taken to Ireland’s national airwaves to plead with people not to fall for scam texts that use its name.

The company is currently running radio advertisements warning that fraudulent SMS messages are rampant throughout the country and that it is not associated with any of the scam attempts.

“In recent months scammers have targeted people nationwide with fraudulent texts claiming to be from eFlow,” the company said.

“EFlow does not send links in text messages. If you receive one, delete immediately. Our system has not been compromised or subjected to a data breach.”

The company added that the so-called ‘smishing’ attempts typically send an urgent message asking recipients to click on a link, which can lead to the extraction of personal financial information and theft.

The move comes after Bank Of Ireland warned that up to 10 new fraudulent websites per day posing as eFlow portals are created in an attempt to lure Irish people to give up banking details.

Earlier this month, the telecoms regulator, ComReg, said that scam calls and SMS texts are causing €300m of damage a year in Ireland.

The watchdog said that in Ireland, there were approximately 365,000 cases of fraud as result of scam calls and texts with over 5,000 businesses hit by fraud after receiving scam calls and texts.

Under new Comreg proposals, operators such as Vodafone, Three and Eir will be required to implement effective blocking measures on scam operators.

This will take the form of a number of technical blocking initiatives and protected registries.

So far in 2023, the eFlow scam has proven to be more successful than most ‘smishing’ attempts, with high-profile victims including broadcasters Sarah McInerney and Ciara Kelly.

“I clicked on a [text message] link for eFlow saying that I hadn't filled out the terms and conditions to allow my eFlow account to continue,” said Ms McInerney last month.

"And I sort of absentmindedly put in information and then realised I put in my registration number for my bank and personal access code."

The broadcaster then described how she had to scramble to contact the bank to let them know about the fraud.

Earlier this month, the Irish Independent revealed details of a garda investigation that identified 16,000 Irish victims of an organised fraud gang who used a specialist website to commit global scams worth more than €115m, including fake eFlow communications.

The iSpoof.cc website, which was shut down by law enforcement last year, offered criminals tools that allowed them to disguise phone calls so they appeared to be from a trusted organisation, such as a bank, so they could empty their targets’ accounts.

The phone numbers used in Ireland to scam people include the eFlow toll company, banks, the HSE, gardaí, businesses, government departments and delivery companies.

Figures obtained by the Irish Independent show around €40m has been stolen in this type of crime in Ireland since 2020.