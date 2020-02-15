Dubliner's startup helping UK to explore drone rules

Sees.ai is leading the UK Department for Transport's Drone Pathfinder Programme, which aims to rapidly shape progress in drone tech and regulation. (stock photo)

Dubliner John McKenna's UK-based drone technology startup Sees.ai has been selected for government and aviation regulator schemes there to help explore how drones will be allowed to operate when being flown remotely on industrial and construction sites.

The company is the only firm to be selected for both schemes, and UCD engineering graduate McKenna and his team of co-founders - who have worked for the likes of Apple, Cern, Oracle Racing, and the McLaren F1 team - are developing technology that will enable drone service providers to remotely fly drones from a central control room.

The team is a mix of experts in robotics and autonomy, control systems and dynamics, GPS- denied navigation and high-risk operations.

Sees.ai is leading the UK Department for Transport's Drone Pathfinder Programme, which aims to rapidly shape progress in drone tech and regulation. It will take a phased approach towards identifying and overcoming technical, operational and commercial barriers to 'beyond visual line of sight' drone flights there.

The UK's aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, accepted Sees.ai into its regulatory sandbox scheme alongside only six other companies, including Amazon and German electric air taxi startup Volocopter.

McKenna's firm will deploy its system on sites with construction giant Skanska, engineering consultant Atkins and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, with support from Vodafone, air traffic control firm NATS and world-renowned architects Foster and Partners. He later expects to partner with an oil and gas company to trial the technology.

"Industrial users of drones have been using them for some time, but they don't want to hire more pilots and build an aviation team. It can take two years for a drone pilot to qualify to fly around an oil rig to do an inspection. It's not suitable for scale-up as it's inconsistent and expensive.

"The market has come from 20 years of hobbyists and now consists of 5,000 small businesses of one to three pilots. But we will have economies of scale and generate far more valuable operational data in the same way as Waymo and Tesla are helping self-driving cars continuously improve. A drone control centre for remote flights would also be far easier to regulate from regulators' point of view," the Dubliner said.

His London and Chichester-based firm is currently raising less than £1m from angel investors as a bridging round, ahead of a remotely operated test flight of a drone on a construction site and likely further fund-raising later this year.

McKenna previously spent five years working in construction after a Masters at London's Imperial College. He worked until 2000 as a structural engineer on Westminster's Portcullis House, which housed new parliamentary offices, and on a new grandstand at Lord's cricket ground.

