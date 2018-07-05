Dublin-based Keywords Studios to support startups with new venture capital fund

Keywords Studios has revealed that it has created its own venture capital fund to help accelerate growth of early-stage start-ups.

The Dublin-headquartered games company established Keywords Ventures (KWV) and intends to make investments in innovative technologies and services.

KWV has already made its first investment of up to £300,000 in GDPR cloud company AppSecTest, that puts mobile apps through their compliance paces.

It is understood that the funding will secure Keywords Studios a 45pc shareholding in AppSecTest.

The venture fund development follows a number of recent acquisitions by the company which include Hollywood-based Blindlight for $10m (€8.5m).

Founded in Dublin in 1998 by Giorgio Guastalla and Teresa Luppino, Keywords Studios is headed up by CEO Andrew Day.

"We are excited by the establishment of KWV, which we believe will help bring products, technology and services to market that will be attractive to our clients," said Day.

"Our established relationships with most of the world’s leading games companies, and our expanded global presence, provide a strong platform to support investees’ growth while adding further value to the relationships we enjoy with our clients."

The company also announced that it had entered an exclusive worldwide licence to commercialise AS Analyser, beginning trials of same this month with possible deployment by September.

Online Editors